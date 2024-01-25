Honkai Star Rail Realm of the Strange rerun: Event duration, double drops and more

The Honkai Star Rail Realm of the Strange event returns in version 1.6, offering players a chance to obtain double drops from the Caverns of Corrosion. Realm of the Strange is one of the many events that are rerun near the end of a game version, helping players stock up on different precious materials for upcoming characters.

Details surrounding the event's duration and its prerequisites in the 1.6 version of Honkai Star Rail can be found below.

Honkai Star Rail Realm of the Strange begins January 26, 2024

As detailed in a HoYoLAB post, the Honkai Star Rail Realm of the Strange event begins on January 26, 2024, at 04:00 server time. It ends on February 2, 2024, at 03:59 server time.

As a prerequisite, players must have unlocked the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting to gain access to the event.

Pointers to keep in mind during the Honkai Star Rail Realm of the Strange event rerun

Additional details surrounding the event can be found summarized below:

Successfully clearing a Cavern of Corrosion will drop double rewards.

The number of double drops is limited and refreshes daily at 04:00 server time.

The exact number of double-drop opportunities remaining will be displayed on the event page.

Make sure to have enough Trailblaze Power in order to claim these rewards.

Double drop attempts do not carry over to the next day.

As the double drops do not carry over, players are recommended to be quick in progressing through the event.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from the developer of Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. Its gameplay is entirely turn-based, with players assembling a team of four heroes to battle against intergalactic threats.

The title was released on April 26, 2023, for mobile and PC platforms. A PlayStation 5 port was released on October 11, 2023, with the release of version 1.4.

