Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Phase 2 events overview

The first phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 has almost come to an end, and the second half brings in various new content for players. The upcoming phase will start along with the limited-time banners of Dr. Ratio, Kafka, and their signature Light Cones. The amount of information regarding the second half can be rather overwhelming. For this reason, HoYoverse, the space odyssey's publisher, has put together an overview of all the events that will be released in the second phase.

This article summarizes all upcoming events of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 for curious readers.

All Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Phase 2 events

Virtual Scentventure

With the launch of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Phase 2, players will be able to participate in the Virtual Scentventure event. The event will be available from January 17, 2024, to February 5, 2024 (03:50 server time) and will be accessible to players who complete the Trailblaze Mission “Jarilo-VI — Silent Galaxy.”

You can earn the following rewards from the Virtual Scentventure event:

Tracks of Destiny - 1x

Stellar Jade - 500x

Relic Remains

Traveler’s Guide

Realm of the Strange

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 will see the return of the Realm of the Strange event. The event allows you to obtain double Relics drops after completing Cavern of Corrosion.

It will be available from January 26, 2024, to February 2, 2024 (03:59 server time).

Proposal from Dr. Ratio

With the launch of the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 “Panta Rei” Event Warp till the end of Version 2.1, you can obtain a free copy of Dr. Ratio (Imaginary - The Hunt) for free via in-game mail. Remember that to be eligible for this event, you must finish the Trailblaze Mission "The Blue — A Moment of Peace."

Character Event Warp banners – Panta Rei and Nessun Dorma

The second phase will also feature two character Warp banners. You will be able to obtain the brand-new The Hunt character Dr. Ratio from the first banner, while the second one will feature Kafka.

Both banners will be available from January 17, 2024, to February 5, 2024 (03:59 server time). The 4-star characters with boosted drop rate are:

Sushang

Natasha

Hook

You should keep in mind that Dr. Ratio and Kafka will not be joining the Stellar Warp banner character pool once the banners end.

Light Cone Event Warp banners – Brilliant Fixation and Bygone Reminiscence

The Light Cone banners will be launched alongside the character Warp banners. They will be available during the entirety of the second phase from January 17, 2024, to February 5, 2024 (03:59 server time).

The Brilliant Fixation banner will feature the 5-star Light Cone “Baptism of Pure Thought,” while the Bygone Reminiscence banner will feature Kafka’s Signature Light Cone “Patience Is All You Need.”

The featured 4-star Light Cones of both banners are:

Perfect Timing

Only Silence Remains

Landau’s Choice

For more updates, guides, and news related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.