The hottest new RPG from developers HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, follows the live-service model for its content releases. To keep players engaged, HoYoverse occasionally releases various codes that can be redeemed in-game for several rewards. These rewards may also include Stellar Jade.

As of May 17th, 2023, a brand new code has been stealthily released for all players. Read on to learn more about the code and its contents.

A new redemption code for Honkai Star Rail has been released

The redemption code can be claimed via the in-game mail (Image via HoYoverse)

Developers HoYoverse have released a new redemption code for Honkai Star Rail, albeit without much fanfare this time. The new promo code is HSRVER10JYTGHC, and contains the following goodies:

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credit

Eager players should redeem the code as soon as possible, as they are known to expire after a short while. Having these additional 50 Stellar Jade to use on summons in the Jing Yuan banner is much appreciated, especially for free-to-play players.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

There are currently two ways to redeem codes in the game. Players can choose to redeem the code directly when logged into the game or via an external website.

Using the in-game option to redeem codes (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem codes in-game, access the Pause menu and click the “...” icon under your username. Next, select the “Redemption Code” option and paste in the appropriate code. Hit confirm to complete the process.

Redeeming codes via the external website (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, players can access the URL https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift to redeem the code. Players need only open the website and log in to their HoYoverse account to proceed. The final step involves selecting the correct server and pasting the redemption code. Click on the Redeem button to complete the process.

Regardless of the method used, successfully redeeming a code will have its contents delivered directly to your in-game mailbox, following which they can be immediately used.

