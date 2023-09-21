Honkai Star Rail 1.3 has entered its second phase with a whole new set of events and character banners. To aid players summoning for Fu Xuan and/or her Light Cone, developer HoYoverse has released yet another Prime Gaming collaboration event. This seventh iteration brings with it various in-game goodies, such as Stellar Jade.
With that being said, this article summarizes the event and explains how to participate in it.
Note: Participating in this particular Honkai Star Rail event requires an active Amazon Prime Gaming account. Players without access to the service (due to restrictive geo-locking measures) will not be able to generate a code.
Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming collaboration event guide
As detailed in the Twitter/X post, players will have to visit the link, https://hoyo.link/9CWeFBAL, and complete the following steps to redeem the code:
- Visit the URL mentioned above and click on the “Sign in” button.
- Enter the credentials for your Amazon account to log in. Keep in mind you will require an active Amazon Prime membership for this.
- Next, click on the “Get in-game content” button to generate your code.
- Click on the “Copy code” button to paste the user-specific code into your clipboard.
- Finally, redeem the code in-game (via the Phone menu > … button > Redemption Code > Redeem) or via the external website, https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift (log in using HoYoverse ID > Select Server > Paste code > Redeem).
The contents of the code include:
- 5x Refined Aether
- 40,000 Credit
- 60 Stellar Jade
The event will be available from September 21, 2023 (12:00, UTC +8) to October 10, 2023 (23:59, UTC +8). The Prime Gaming event rewards can be claimed once per account/UID and is unique for each user. The goodies will be sent immediately to your in-game mailbox, after which they can be used on the current Fu Xuan banners.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news and updates.