Honkai Star Rail 1.3 has entered its second phase with a whole new set of events and character banners. To aid players summoning for Fu Xuan and/or her Light Cone, developer HoYoverse has released yet another Prime Gaming collaboration event. This seventh iteration brings with it various in-game goodies, such as Stellar Jade.

With that being said, this article summarizes the event and explains how to participate in it.

Note: Participating in this particular Honkai Star Rail event requires an active Amazon Prime Gaming account. Players without access to the service (due to restrictive geo-locking measures) will not be able to generate a code.

Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming collaboration event guide

As detailed in the Twitter/X post, players will have to visit the link, https://hoyo.link/9CWeFBAL, and complete the following steps to redeem the code:

Visit the URL mentioned above and click on the “Sign in” button. Enter the credentials for your Amazon account to log in. Keep in mind you will require an active Amazon Prime membership for this. Next, click on the “Get in-game content” button to generate your code. Click on the “Copy code” button to paste the user-specific code into your clipboard. Finally, redeem the code in-game (via the Phone menu > … button > Redemption Code > Redeem) or via the external website, https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift (log in using HoYoverse ID > Select Server > Paste code > Redeem).

The contents of the code include:

5x Refined Aether

40,000 Credit

60 Stellar Jade

The event will be available from September 21, 2023 (12:00, UTC +8) to October 10, 2023 (23:59, UTC +8). The Prime Gaming event rewards can be claimed once per account/UID and is unique for each user. The goodies will be sent immediately to your in-game mailbox, after which they can be used on the current Fu Xuan banners.

