"Hopefully the dog is ok": Fans express concern after clip of Kick streamer talking about hitting his dog surfaces online

A clip from Kick streamer who goes by the alias Crazytawn, also known as just Tawn, has sparked outrage from viewers after he talked about having hurt his pet dog. While doing an IRL stream, the content creator revealed that he had been punching his dog since it was a puppy, incurring the wrath of many online after clips from the broadcast were shared on social media platforms.

In the clip, the Kick streamer can be heard talking about how he has been punching his pet pitbull since it was young. He went on to claim that the dog liked being hit and had gotten used to it, at one point stating:

"I used to punch him a lot in the face, but he enjoyed it, like. I would be hitting him hard though, but he is so damn used to it because I have been doing it since he was a baby."

Animal lovers naturally did not appreciate Crazytawn's story, with several people expressing concern for the pitbull, who they claimed had been abused. After the clip started garnering attention, one X user lamented:

"I could hit him hard as f**k": Kick streamer Crazytawn talks about hitting his dog on stream

The streamer was sitting in the streets of Bangkok when he decided to tell viewers about his dog. Tawn is primarily an IRL content creator, live vlogging his travels to his audience from around the world. It appears that he has been traveling in Thailand for the last couple of days.

The clip of him talking about his pet pitbull is from a stream released a couple of days ago. It is clear that what he had to say about the dog did not go down well with a lot of the viewers online after it was re-shared on X.

On top of saying that he used to hit his dog since it was a puppy, Crazytawn stated that after it grew up, he used to hit as hard as possible:

"Harder and harder as he is growing up. Motherf**ker, a biga** pitbull living in my Prius. I could be like (mimics sound of hitting). I could hit him as hard as f*ck and his tail would be wagging like, 'You want to play, you want to play?'"

The Kick streamer claimed that he used to get tired of hitting the pitbull:

"And I am getting tired doing it, I am losing my breath. It got to a point like, how much he could take."

Here are some more reactions from social media calling out Crazytawn for how he allegedly treated his dog. While many wanted him held accountable, some did mention that the streamer might have been exaggerating for dramatic effect.

It is unclear whether the Kick creator abused his dog, but Crazytawn appeared convinced that whatever he did, the pet liked it.