Horizon Call of the Mountain patch 1.03 official notes: Performance and bug fixes, UI updates, and more

The latest PlayStation VR2 game, Horizon Call of the Mountain, recently received a brand new patch update, version 1.03, which has brought several performance fixes to the title.

Ever since its launch last month, the Horizon series spin-off seems to have had a fair bit of issues with bugs and glitches that have been compromising the overall gaming experience for players.

With the new update, the developers are looking to tackle some of these performance errors and have already implemented fixes for crashes, as well as bugs that prevented the bow from spawning at the start of the game, or when players were stuck on an instance when topping out.

A few fixes have been deployed for the UI as well, as there were instances where the options category was grayed out after receiving a prompt around the campfire. The latest set of changes will tackle this error and resolve various other issues with the game's UI.

Horizon Call of the Mountain fans looking for a detailed description of the changes can check it out on the VR game's official website. For a brief overview, here are some of the major highlights.

Horizon Call of the Mountain patch 1.03 official notes

The most notable changes in Horizon Call of the Mountain's latest patch are as follows:

Performance and Stability

Various crash and performance fixes.

Missions and Progression

Fixed an issue which would cause the Bow to not spawn at the start of the game, until the user restarted from campfire.

Fixed issues which caused the user to become stuck when topping out.

Fixed an issue which may cause the Thunderjaw to block access to the elevator.

Fixed a save issue when having jumped onto the Tallneck and reloading this save.

Fixed an issue where the user may become stuck when returning to Dawn’s Grasp.

Fixed an issue which may cause the Dodge tutorial to become blocked when loading a save during it.

Machines

Fixed an issue where a Scrapper may become stuck outside of the combat area.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where all option categories may be grayed out when prompted at the first campfire.

Fixed an issue where the user’s Assault Course score may reset to zero when leaving the Challenge Hub.

Fixed an issue where the red vignette would remain on screen once the user has fully healed.

Other

Fixed an issue where the Watcher trophy may not appear in the trophy room.

Various audio, dialogue, and music fixes.

Various geometry fixes.

Various lighting fixes.

