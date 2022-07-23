Horizon Forbidden West maker is shutting down online service for multiple titles

Horizon Forbidden West and its predecessor, Zero Dawn, have taken Guerrilla Games to major success. Aloy and her journey have engaged with fans on a fantastic level, leading to significant accolades.

However, the company has also tried its hand at more than one multiplayer game. Killzone and RIGS are two previous franchises that have active online elements.

Three games belonging to these two franchises will now see their online services closed in the coming days.

Horizon Forbidden West is a single-player experience that excels at excellent stories built in a beautiful background. While some franchise titles have single-player content, they allow players to socialize and play against each other.

Unfortunately, some games' online services will cease to exist quite soon.

Guerilla Games, makers of Horizon Forbidden West, takes major decision regarding Killzone: Mercenary and two other titles

Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest releases in 2022 as the PlayStation exclusive continued the exemplary record of the first game.

It could also be why Guerrilla Games has decided to terminate the online services of Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall, and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League.

In an official tweet, the developer informed this major decision involving all three titles. The online service will cease on August 12, 2022, but users can still access the offline content in the games.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla On 12 August 2022, online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall (including Intercept Mode) and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will shut down. Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will cease on that date. Single player offline modes remain available

The exact reason hasn't been stated, but it appears that potential gamer counts might be the reason. Unlike Horizon Forbidden West, all three titles have been older releases that have been in the market for a long time.

The player counts have naturally gone down over time, which is the possible reason.

The decision by Guerrilla Games follows a similar one taken by Sony at the start of the year, when the website for Killzone was closed. Going to the website declares the game as "retired," and sales of the games have been stopped as well.

The recent decision means Guerrilla Games will no longer work on the Killzone franchise.

It's sure to be a nostalgic moment for some, but fans can't blame either Sony or Guerrilla for the decision. The studio is likely working on more products besides providing steady support for games like Horizon Forbidden West.

It makes complete sense for the studio to concentrate on the present and future rather than stay behind in the past.

