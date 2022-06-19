5 great single-player video games you can finish in under a week this June

As new video games seem to be scarce around this time of the year, players might be looking for something to keep themselves occupied until a few new releases drop. Single-player games are great for times like these as they are designed for just one player while offering a great story along with challenging gameplay.

Over the years, these kinds of video games have become larger in scope and size, with expansive open-world maps, side activities, quests and challenges that keep the player occupied. This generally adds to the already long runtime, which could be a nuisance for some, but helps serve as a stop-gap between releases.

Here are five great single-player experiences that players can complete in under a week this June.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinon

5 best easily completed single-player video games to get your hands on this June

5. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

While most of FromSoftware’s games have multiplayer components, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice did not have that option as the studio solely wanted to focus on the single-player experience. With a minimum of 30 hours required to finish the story campaign and 70 hours for 100% completion, Sekiro did deliver on that promise.

Players take on the role of a nameless Shinobi, who is later dubbed Sekiro, as he embarks on a mission to rescue his young master from the Ashina clan, who have kidnapped him. Set during a fictional Sengoku era of feudal Japan, this video game delves into many elements of myths, mysticism and one individual’s honor.

The game’s combat is one of the most enjoyable aspects of the title, integrating the soulsborne formula while not being hindered by a stamina bar like older games. Attacking, blocking, and timed parries were the prime elements of combat. Once mastered, these fundamentals would give players a fighting chance against any foe.

4. Control

Remedy is renowned for its single-player games, but with Control, the developer broke some new ground. Telling the story of Jesse Faden, who stumbles across a strange building while searching for her brother, this video game thrusts players into a world of converging dimensions and transdimensional entities.

Armed with an object of power known as the Service Weapon, Jesse must take on the role of The Director of the Federal Bureau of Control and stave off an invasion by an evil force from another dimension. The weapon allows Jesse to fire various types of projectiles while other abilities gathered from different weapons give her telekinetic abilities, the power of flight, and mind control.

Control has grown to be one of the best superpowered experiences in video games, which is, ironically, not from a superhero game. Control is a decent sized game, with its main campaign taking only about 11 ½ hours, while full completion with all unlockables and side missions takes about 27 ½ hours.

3. Hitman 3

Hitman is a stealth action video game franchise that has been around since the year 2000. In 2016, it had a reboot of sorts, with developer IO Interactive taking the series back to its roots, returning to endlessly replayable sandbox levels, letting agent 47 take his time to find the best possible way to eliminate a target.

Since then, this series has had two more sequels, with Hitman 3 being the most recent outing. With the option to get the levels from the previous two video games as well, Hitman 3 is the series at its best. With a variety of locations to visit from across the world, each level is a small sandbox of sorts for players to maneuver through.

Players need to locate and eliminate each target by any means necessary. While the game promotes stealth, ending the targets lives with a bang is an extreme option that players can choose. While players can quite easily finish Hitman 3 with 100% completion in under two days, each level can be replayed with new unlocked gear, disguises and shortcuts, which open up new opportunities to tackle every level.

2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

With Titanfall 2 receiving a lackluster response on launch, primarily due to being overshadowed by better-known titles launching around the same time, developer Respawn got another shot at fame with the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. After the disaster that was EA’s Battlefront 2 and its microtransactions, fans were quite happy to finally receive a single-player, campaign-focused Star Wars game.

Stepping into the shoes of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, players were treated to a new Star Wars story set before the events of A New Hope. After the culmination of order 66, Kestis is a Jedi in hiding who is forced out into the open by the arrival of the Inquisitors. Cal must once more rely on new allies, as well as the Force, to have any hope of surviving.

With a sequel titled Jedi: Survivor being announced recently, this video game is a great choice to get into for the first time or to revisit. With combat and the checkpoint system adopting a very Souls-like take, the different game worlds offer Metroidvania-like exploration. The main story can be completed in 17 hours, although it would take slightly longer than a day to reach 100% completion.

1. God of War

2018's God of War served as a soft reboot for the series in terms of tone and gameplay while still continuing the story of protagonist Kratos after he destroyed the entirety of the Greek Pantheon. This video game sees him mourning the death of his new wife, along with his young son Atreus. They undertake a quest to journey to the tallest peak, where they hope to scatter the ashes of Atreus’ mother.

Requiring players to invest 21 hours to complete the main campaign, and 30 more to reach 100% completion, this game is set in the Norse lands, where the Asgardian gods rule. The father-son duo come into contact with many of these gods, both from the Aesir and Vanir sides.

A sequel titled God of War: Ragnarok, is due to be released later in 2022, which makes this the perfect time to get into this video game. Fresh for the series is the over-the-shoulder camera perspective, as well as a deeper combat system. Kratos himself seems to have significantly matured, having apparently learnt to control his rage, and use it when required.

