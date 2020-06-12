How to check PMIS 2020 Pre-Qualifiers results

PMIS 2020 Pre-Qualifiers have already begun and will go on till 15th June 2020.

A total of 248 teams will qualify for PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Online Qualifiers from the Pre-Qualifiers.

Rabia

PMIS 2020 Pre-Qualifiers Results

PMIS 2020 has moved on to the next stage after an exciting round of in-game qualifiers. A total of 992 teams have qualified for the next round. These teams will now compete against each other for a slot in Online Qualifiers. PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 Pre-Qualifiers started on 11th June 2020 and will go on till 15th June 2020.

These 992 teams are divided into 62 groups (each group has 16 teams) and each team will play two matches. The best of these two matches will be taken for final consideration.





The results of the PMIS 2020 Pre-Qualifiers have been declared and here are the steps to check the same:

Go to the official website of PUBG Mobile India.

Click on the menu option if you are opening it on mobile and go to the Pre-Qualifiers section.

Select the match number in order to see the complete points table.

You can also download the same in the PDF format.

The top four teams with the best cumulative score (Placement Points+Kill Points) from each group will proceed to the Online Qualifiers.

The Online Qualifiers will start on 17th June 2020 and will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile India official YouTube channel. Here is the official announcement made by the officials:

Witness the journey of India's top PUBGM players as they put their best efforts to survive the PMIS journey! It's time to work towards the one dream! We're going to be LIVE streaming PMIS2020 starting 17th JUNE! Stay Tuned

Let's take a look at a detailed video explaining the revised format of the tournament:

The Online Qualifiers round will feature 256 teams with 248 teams having qualified from the previous stage. Eight teams have been directly invited to the round.

These teams will play two matches in groups of 16 and the top three teams with the best cumulative score in each group will qualify for the Quarter Finals. In addition to this, eight teams with the highest kills during the Online Qualifiers will proceed to the next round.

