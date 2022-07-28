How to claim this week's (July 28) free Epic Games Store title? Lawn Mowing Simulator is up for grabs

Epic Games Store's latest offering is Lawn Mowing Simulator, which is a rather interesting choice compared to what's been provided over the last few weeks. The game tries to accurately portray what the different aspects of keeping lawns maintained is like, but in a virtual world. Thanks to this offering, players across the world can now claim this unique title at no extra cost by simply following a few steps.

Wario64 @Wario64 Lawn Mowing Simulator is free on Epic Games Store. Unrailed! is the next free title bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Lawn Mowing Simulator is free on Epic Games Store. Unrailed! is the next free title bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/AvIP2E5jTh

Lawn Mowing Simulator is one of the hundreds of video games offered for free on the Epic Games Store. The digital storefront has quickly established itself as a name to reckon with in the world of video games. It offers several video games to players at no cost, including some major ones like Borderlands 3. With these offerings occurring on a weekly basis, players can make the most of them by adding new games to their collection and expanding their library. Although Lawn Mowing Simulator matching someone's tastes will depend on their individual preferences, players don't have anything to lose by adding it to their library.

Players will be able to redeem Lawn Mowing Simulator and add it to their Epic Games Store library by following these simple steps

The first thing a player will require is an Epic Games Store account. Creating a new account is quite easy if they don't already have one. There are several social media options they can use to create an account, in addition to the standard process of using an email and password. Connecting console accounts also allows crossplay and cross-save benefits on eligible games.

Once players have logged in to their Epic Games Store accounts, they will have to look for Lawn Mowing Simulator. They can search for it and go directly to the game's page. Alternatively, scrolling down in the home screen will also reveal this title in the free games section.

Once a player is on the game's page, they will have to click on "Get." This will then take them to the next page, where billing details have to be confirmed. Here's where the Epic Games Store offering comes in. Normally, players will have to pay the listed price for the game by choosing the appropriate methods.

Since Lawn Mowing Simulator will be free next week, all a player must do is confirm. After that, it will be added to their library like any other free-to-play title. Players can add it to their account at a cost of $0 throughout this one-week period, following which it will go back to its normal price. However, those adding the game this week will be able to keep it forever.

These are the simple steps a player will be required to follow to claim the game for free. Released by Curve Games in 2021, Lawn Mowing Simulator will be celebrating its first anniversary in August this year.

The game sets up the task of maintaining a lawn mowing business as players can use different licensed equipment to continue their trade and help it flourish. Different missions offer unique challenges to the players. Albeit a virtual platform, the emphasis on reality is quite sharp, and players will have to take their jobs quite seriously.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far