Roblox Lawn Mowing Simulator Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Lawn Mowing Simulator has joined the list of popular simulators that focus on mundane daily tasks.

From power washing, to doing the dishes and now mowing the lawn, simulator games like these have taken the world by storm. It makes sense that Roblox Lawn Mowing Simulator is a beloved game.

The objective is to mow lawns, collect the grass and sell it for money. It can then be used to upgrade players' mowers and its stats. Newer players may find that entering promo codes for rewards will get them started off on the right path.

Codes for Roblox Lawn Mowing Simulator (August 2021)

Characters from Roblox Lawn Mowing Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

While mowing lawns and selling grass is the main premise of Roblox Lawn Mowing Simulator, players can also obtain pets that follow them around as they do their job.

There are also mounts that can be ridden aside from the lawn mower that finishes most of the tasks players will be doing. There are a lot of active codes as of August 2021, all of them pertaining to pets or mounts.

superfavorites : Redeem this code for the 525k Favorites Slims Pet

ty4favs500k : Redeem this code for the 500k Favorites Slime Pet

ty4favs450k : Redeem this code for the 450k Favorite Slimes Pet

manylikes275k : Redeem this code for the 275k Slime Pet

manylikes250k : Redeem this code for the 250k Slime Pet

jimboishere : Redeem this code for the Jimbo the Farmer Pet

daisytime : Redeem this code for the Daisy the Florist Pet

cybertime : Redeem this code for the The Cyber Slime Pet

partyslime : Redeem this code for the Party Slime Pet

pinky : Redeem this code for the Pink Slime Pet

flowerpower : Redeem this code for the Sunflower Pet

tweetybird2020: Redeem this code for the Blue Bird Mount

Redeeming these Roblox Lawn Mowing Simulator codes is easy. Jump into the game and look for the giant button that says Codes. Click on it and a text box will appear.

Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the text box. Hit the Enter button after it has been inputted and you will be advised that the reward has been successfully redeemed.

