Roblox Giant Simulator codes (August 2021)

Roblox Giant Simulator tasks players with getting as large as possible to overpower other players.
Giants are a thing of fantasy but have been extremely popular for hundreds and even thousands of years. Roblox Giant Simulator takes that fantasy and lets players act out their dreams of being a giant.
Weapons, armor, and becoming massive are how you will become the top giant in all of Roblox. If you're a veteran or even a new player, using some promo codes can help you accomplish that.
A few codes for Roblox Giant Simulator (August 2021)
The available codes for Roblox Giant Simulator provide players Gold, Eggs, Shells, Snowflakes, and Quest Points. All of this is vital for becoming the best giant in the game.
Shells are used to purchase Summer Event Pets. Gold is used for many things, such as upgrading weapons to purchase armor. Eggs and Snowflakes can be turned in for rewards. Quest Points help with leveling up.
Here are all of the current active codes for Roblox Giant Simulator as of August 2021:
- SUMMER: Redeem this code for 1K Shells (NEW)
- meatdept: Redeem this code for 20K Gold
- Evolution: Redeem this code for 1K Eggs
- EASTER2021: Redeem this code for 1K Eggs
- Xbox: Redeem this code for 25K Gold
- Mythic: Redeem this code for 100K Gold
- GiantNewYear: Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes
- SNOWFLAKES: Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes
- Milo Evolved: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold
- AzadArtifacts03: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold
- miloartifacts13: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold
- Artifact: Redeem this code for 500 Quest Points
The steps to redeem codes in Roblox Giant Simulator are about the same as in other games with codes available. First and foremost, you will need to login into the game.
From there, look for the Twitter logo icon. It should be on the left side of the screen. Click that to open a new window with a text box you can type the code into. Instead of typing the code, copy and paste it from the list above. Keep in mind that these codes are case-sensitive.
After putting the Roblox Giant Simulator code into the text box, you can click on the Enter button. If the code is active and correct, you will receive a notification that your respective reward is available.