Roblox Giant Simulator codes (August 2021)

Roblox Giant Simulator tasks players with getting as large as possible to overpower other players.

Giants are a thing of fantasy but have been extremely popular for hundreds and even thousands of years. Roblox Giant Simulator takes that fantasy and lets players act out their dreams of being a giant.

Weapons, armor, and becoming massive are how you will become the top giant in all of Roblox. If you're a veteran or even a new player, using some promo codes can help you accomplish that.

A few codes for Roblox Giant Simulator (August 2021)

Image via Roblox Corporation

The available codes for Roblox Giant Simulator provide players Gold, Eggs, Shells, Snowflakes, and Quest Points. All of this is vital for becoming the best giant in the game.

Shells are used to purchase Summer Event Pets. Gold is used for many things, such as upgrading weapons to purchase armor. Eggs and Snowflakes can be turned in for rewards. Quest Points help with leveling up.

Here are all of the current active codes for Roblox Giant Simulator as of August 2021:

SUMMER: Redeem this code for 1K Shells (NEW)

Redeem this code for 1K Shells (NEW) meatdept: Redeem this code for 20K Gold

Redeem this code for 20K Gold Evolution: Redeem this code for 1K Eggs

Redeem this code for 1K Eggs EASTER2021: Redeem this code for 1K Eggs

Redeem this code for 1K Eggs Xbox: Redeem this code for 25K Gold

Redeem this code for 25K Gold Mythic: Redeem this code for 100K Gold

Redeem this code for 100K Gold GiantNewYear: Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes

Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes SNOWFLAKES: Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes

Redeem this code for 500 Snowflakes Milo Evolved: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold AzadArtifacts03: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold miloartifacts13: Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold

Redeem this code for 10,000 Gold Artifact: Redeem this code for 500 Quest Points

The steps to redeem codes in Roblox Giant Simulator are about the same as in other games with codes available. First and foremost, you will need to login into the game.

From there, look for the Twitter logo icon. It should be on the left side of the screen. Click that to open a new window with a text box you can type the code into. Instead of typing the code, copy and paste it from the list above. Keep in mind that these codes are case-sensitive.

After putting the Roblox Giant Simulator code into the text box, you can click on the Enter button. If the code is active and correct, you will receive a notification that your respective reward is available.

