Roblox Katana Simulator codes (August 2021)

Roblox Katana Simulator is a game where players swing their sword at various enemies to become the most powerful katana wielder.

The game itself is pretty straightforward. Players load in, grab a katana and start slashing away. Fighting enemies earns them gold, which can upgrade their sword's power.

It is said that each katana in Roblox Katana Simulator is more powerful than the last. For players who are looking to find the perfect katana and start their journey in this game, there are some codes that can get them started.

Codes for Roblox Katana Simulator (August 2021)

There are plenty of codes for Roblox Katana Simulator that are active and valid. These range from giving the player skins, coins, coin boosts and more. It is more than enough to get a new player on the right path.

The following codes are currently active in Roblox Katana Simulator as of August 2021:

75kThanks: Redeem this code for 75,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 75,000 Coins 50Mil: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins fivethousand: Redeem this code for 5,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 5,000 Coins 50kthumbsup: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins 50kdouble: Redeem this code for a 2x Coin Boost

Redeem this code for a 2x Coin Boost fire: Redeem this code for a 2x Coin Boost

Redeem this code for a 2x Coin Boost gong: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins bruh: Redeem this code for a random skin

Redeem this code for a random skin space: Redeem this code for a space skin

Redeem this code for a space skin noggin: Redeem this code to get a big head

Of course, Roblox Katana Simulator has some codes that are expired. These could become active again someday in the future if the developer chooses to make it so. Therefore, players should keep an eye on these to see if they'll ever work again:

SorryForLag: Redeem this code for 25,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 25,000 Coins 56kThumbsUp: Redeem this code for 56,000 Coins and a 2x Coin Boost

Redeem this code for 56,000 Coins and a 2x Coin Boost thanksfor65k: Redeem this code for 65,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 65,000 Coins MoreCoinsPlease: Redeem this code for 10,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 10,000 Coins CoinsPlease: Redeem this code for 5,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 5,000 Coins Double: Redeem this code for a 2x Coin Boost

To redeem these codes in Roblox Katana Simulator, load into the game and select the Twitter icon at the top of the screen. This will open a new text box for you to input the codes.

Copy and paste them as they are case sensitive and won't work if altered in any way. Hit the Enter button once you've done that and these Roblox Katana Simulator rewards are all yours.

