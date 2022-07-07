How to claim this week's (July 7) free Epic Games Store titles? Killing Floor 2 and more are up for grabs

Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy are two games that Epic Games Store is currently offering to everyone at no cost. They are part of the weekly giveaways for which the digital storefront has become famous. Based on these two options, players can pick a couple of great titles without feeling a burn in their wallets.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



Then, descend into continental Europe after it has been overrun by horrific clones that were created by rogue elements of the Horzine Corporation.



Ancient Enemy + Killing Floor 2 are FREE now! Blast distorted enemies with a satisfying range of spells.Then, descend into continental Europe after it has been overrun by horrific clones that were created by rogue elements of the Horzine Corporation.Ancient Enemy + Killing Floor 2 are FREE now! epic.gm/freegames Blast distorted enemies with a satisfying range of spells.Then, descend into continental Europe after it has been overrun by horrific clones that were created by rogue elements of the Horzine Corporation.Ancient Enemy + Killing Floor 2 are FREE now! epic.gm/freegames https://t.co/vpZqNZ9loF

The Epic Games Store has quickly built a solid foundation, and one of its fan-favorite practices is handing out premium games. While these would ordinarily cost a certain amount, players have the chance to add them permanently to the library for free.

The store has offered some big titles like Borderlands 3 in the past. While Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy might not be as big ticket titles, they offer something unique in their own way. However, players must redeem the titles before they can install and play them.

Steps to redeem Killing Floor 2 and Ancient Enemy from Epic Games Store

Players will mandatorily need to own an Epic Games Store account and then log in. If they don't have one, the accounts can be created for free on the website, via a pretty straightforward process. Players can use their social media profiles like Facebook to create their accounts.

Once done, they must search for the game on the website. They can also scroll down to the "Free Games" section, where the options will be available. They must then go to the game's page and press on "Get."

Originally, games like Killing Floor 2 require players to spend some money to own them. However, they can permanently add it and Ancient Enemy to their libraries at no cost. Pressing "Get" will take them to the next step, where they must confirm the "purchase." Once done, both games will be added to the library, and players can download and enjoy them.

It should be noted that the base edition of both games is available under the offer. There are certain DLCs and microtransactions in the case of Killing Floor 2, but they will have to be bought separately if players intend to do acquire them. However, waiting for a potential sale is recommended as they can get more content at a lower cost.

Players must complete the steps mentioned earlier by July 14 as the offer expires post that time. Killing Floor 2, in particular, is an amazing co-op shooter where players can kill all kinds of horrors. Enemies range from zombies to overpowered vampires, as the objective is to survive the given rounds as a team. There are plenty of rewards to earn which makes this game a must-have.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far