How to claim this week's (June 09) free Epic Games Store titles? Maneater is up for grabs

Maneater is this week's free offering by the Epic Games Store, and players can try their hands at a different kind of survival game. The Epic Games Store has already made a solid reputation as it has become one of the premium digital stores that deals with video games. The platform routinely offers free games that include premium titles. These offers are an excellent way for players to increase their libraries and try their hand at different genres.

The Epic Games Store offers all kinds of titles as part of its weekly freebies. In fact, in the past, it has even included some major titles such as Borderlands 3 and The BioShock Trilogy. Maneater is contrastingly different from these games, being a survival game at its core. However, it takes players on a different road than what other video games can provide. Thanks to the latest offering, players won't need to think twice before playing the game.

Epic Games Store's latest offering, Maneater, is curiously different

As mentioned above, Maneater is a survival and action adventure game, but players must survive and evolve as sharks. Mankind is its enemy and barrier as players try to grow their character from a pup to a full-grown death machine.

There are ample amounts of customizations that allow players to personalize the sharks. There's also an emphasis on tactics, as open attacks might not always be fruitful. Developed by Tripwire Interactive, players must ensure that their creatures will have to take on all the challenges ranging from picky fishermen to other water creatures.

Getting this game is an extremely easy process, with players able to add Maneater to their Epic library over the course of the entire next week. For this, players will naturally require an Epic Games Store account, without which the next few steps can't be completed.

Gamers will have to search for the game from the main page, or they can scroll down to find the game as part of their weekly offerings. From the game's page, players will have to click on "Get," which will initiate the next few steps.

Usually, players are required to select the method by which they would like to complete their payment. However, the game in discussion is available at no additional cost and will automatically get added to their library.

From the library, players can then install and play the game. It should be noted that the base version of Maneater is what is being offered. If a player wishes to access the DLC, they must buy it separately from the store. Nevertheless, the base game has more than enough content to capture any player's interest.

