How to claim this week's (June 23) free Epic Games Store title? A Game of Thrones: The Board Game and more is up for grabs

The Epic Games Store has not one, but two offerings this week as part of its weekly ritual, giving fans a chance to easily add two titles to their library. The platform has quickly become a force to reckon with in the PC Gaming market. As part of this week's offering, players can add either A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition or Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 to their library.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition + Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 are now FREE on the Epic Games Store! Spread your influence across Westeros ⚔️ or build and expand your repair service empire.A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition + Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 are now FREE on the Epic Games Store! epic.gm/freegames Spread your influence across Westeros ⚔️ or build and expand your repair service empire. 🚙A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition + Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 are now FREE on the Epic Games Store! epic.gm/freegames https://t.co/9AhXFoZq5N

For quite some time, the Epic Games Store has been offering premium games for free on a weekly basis. Interested players can simply add the game to their library at absolutely no cost and enjoy the games forever. A wide variety of free titles have been offered in the past, including major names such as Borderlands 3. While this week's games aren't as big as Gearbox's iconic FPS title, each of them offers quite a different experience for intrigued players.

Redeeming games on the Epic Games Store is quite easy

Each of the two titles on offer is redeemable until June 30, 2022 and players must redeem them within the given time period. Obviously, the first thing a player will require is an Epic Games Store account. Without the account, they will not be able to redeem or play the games. Once they have created an account, players will need to perform the following steps:

Players will need to search for the game using the search bar. Alternatively, they can scroll down on the home page to find the free offerings.

Once players have found them, they will have to click on one of them, which will take them to the game's page.

Players must then click 'Get' to proceed to the next stage.

Usually, players are required to choose the method of payment. However, since both titles are on offer at no cost, players will be able to add them for free.

Once the final step is done, the game will be added to their library. Players can then download and install the game to play it. It should be noted that the game will be added to their library permanently and will remain as such forever.

This is all a player will need to do to add the latest games on offer to their Epic Games Store account.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 lets players experience what fixing and building different automobiles feels like in a video game. A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition is based on a hit television series of the same name. The game is a digital take on the series' popular board game, and fans can definitely expect the same thrills and frills that are an integral part of the books.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far