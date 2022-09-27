How to enable Splatoon 3 widgets on your android/iOS device?

Games like Splatoon 3 require continuous attention from players to ensure they get all the action. Thanks to the Nintendo app, players can now access all the real-life information they want on their Android and iOS devices.

Nintendo has added widgets for the game to both operating systems, allowing players to access all the required information they want. This includes a wide range of data they might need on their journey. Moreover, the system to enable it is pretty simple, and once added, they can be controlled directly from a mobile's settings.

In September, Nintendo released the third installment of the series, which has received a lot of positive reception from the fans. The developers have kept the core gameplay alive while making the necessary changes. With more features like mobile widgets, Splatoon 3 will attract many new players and veterans.

Splatoon 3's mobile widgets make life easier for all the players

There are several aspects of Splatoon 3 that a player has to keep in mind to excel in the game. While some of it is directly what they do in the game, having all the information in their hands can simplify things.

- Album (small, medium, large) [Nintendo Switch Online app]Version 2.3.0 is out.You can now add Splatoon 3 widgets to your home screen on iOS and Android!The sizes for iOS are:- Battle logs (small, medium)- Stage schedule (medium, large)- Current gear (small, medium)- Album (small, medium, large) https://t.co/fVdUroTqSk

Enabling the widgets is quite simple and can be done by a layman. All players must download the Nintendo Switch Online app on their respective devices where they want to enable the widgets. After installing the app, users must log into it with their Nintendo Network ID.

Once they are logged in, Splatoon 3 players can access the widgets directly from the home screen of their devices. One important thing to note is the Nintendo app's version, which has to be 2.3.0. If that's not the case, enthusiasts need to update the app before setting up the widgets.

The widgets will allow Splatoon 3 players to monitor different activities directly from their mobile phones. This includes battle logs that will allow players to analyze their results. The widgets will also show the current gear a player has equipped them in the game.

Players can also check the stage schedules to avoid missing out on any action. Players can also access their albums with the help of the widget. These widgets are available in small, medium, and large options, although some have one size locked.

Overall, it's an excellent addition from Nintendo and can be very useful to hardcore players. It remains to be seen if more options will be added to the widgets in the future.

