"How the f*ck": Kick streamer HeelMike could not believe it after losing about 15k live viewers

The 29-year-old streamer, Michael "HeelMike," is popular for being a Fortnite player as well as his Just Chatting streams. In a recent IRL stream on Kick on December 15, 2023, Mike was in shock as he saw his view count go down by about 15 thousand. He also addressed the view-botting in the stream while speaking about his count going down.

A clip from his stream has gone viral on social media where HeelMike can be seen speaking of texting "Addy" (Adin Ross) as well as how he felt the "zionists" were trying to make his channel look bad:

"I don't know what's worse, the f**king zionists making my channel look bad right now so it says 2700 views or me getting scammed $80. I don't know what's worse."

HeelMike also mentioned how he is shocked at his viewers going from 17 thousand to 2700, and spoke about how he would have bought viewers earlier if he had the money.

"Imma be real. I don't know how the f**k we just went from 17k to 2.7k. But I'm gonna tell you one thing, if I could afford that, I would've bought it a lot earlier."

User @Kick_Clips on X posted the clip on their account questioning if HeelMike did viewbot his stream.

"Insane fr": Viewers react to HeelMike's viewer count dropping on stream

Controversial streamer Michael "HeelMike" said that he doesn't know how the view bots work, but would've bought them ages ago if he could afford them. He later continued with his stream and even met up with streamers like Ac7ionman and Ice Poseidon to hang out. The clip of him being disappointed at the view count has gone viral on social media and was posted by user @FearedBuck on X.

He mentioned in his tweet that Kick has apparently fixed its view-botting problem as HeelMike's viewers dropped, and even asked what streamers like N3on would do without bots in their streams.

Users commented and reacted to Mike's reaction after losing a lot of viewers. One X user said that it was an insane amount of viewers that he lost.

Many other viewers, fans, and supporters of N3on also commented on the post. Here's what some of them had to say:

@FearedBuck also clarified in a comment under the same post saying that the view-botting issue on Kick has not been resolved and posted a screenshot of N3on's viewers.

Many streamers have been facing issues with view-botting on Kick. Recently, controversial streamer Adin Ross was also accused of setting up bots on his stream by another streamer - Destiny. Ice Poseidon has also previously accused N3on of view-botting his channel.