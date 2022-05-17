How to fix Launch Failed Error Code LS0013 in Evil Dead: The Game

After only being out for a while, Evil Dead: The Game players are already experiencing odd errors when trying to run the game.

This new horror title fits in characters from the titular movies and TV show into a single experience. Right now, it looks like this error is only affecting PC players, so XBox, PS and Switch owners have nothing to worry about. This error can also be fixed quickly on PC.

Mysterious error code prevents PC players from running Evil Dead: The Game

Players in this new game have been complaining about error code LS0013. This is a failed error code that prevents one from actually playing the game.

In order to fix this, the first thing they should try is verifying the files. Here is the step by step process on doing that:

Open Epic Games Launcher

Find Evil Dead: The Game

Left click on three dot icon

Select Verify

From there, the PC will start verifying files. A bar will show up indicating progress, and once it’s filled all the way, the problem might be fixed.

If anyone reloads their game after this process and it doesn’t work, there is another method they can try. It could be that the tab for “Run game as Adminstrator” is checked. Players should promptly leave it unchecked to experience results.

This error code can pop up for PC players (Image via Aaronhan Tech Sol YouTube)

To find this tab, players should open their files and follow these instructions:

Open Local Disk (C:)

Open Program Files

Select Epic Games

Select Launcher

Select Engine

Select Binaries

Select Win64

Select EpicGamesLauncher.exe

Right Click and select Properties

Click Compatability

On this screen, players should be able to see if the “Run this program as an administrator” box has been selected. If so, simply unselect it.

To be extra safe, one should also repeat this process for their Evil Dead: The Game file as well. Some people have reported that the error only goes away if both boxes are unchecked.

Evil Dead: The Game is a new title that mixes characters from the franchise in a unique, multiplayer-focused gameplay. Much of it is centered around its PvP modes, with single-player missions serving as ways to pick up extra characters.

Most of the characters in the game will be recognized by fans, especially series star Ash Williams. Other supporting characters like Kelly Maxwell and Pablo Simon Bolivar make appearances as well. Weapons from the series also appear, such as Ash's chainsaw and the boomstick.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul