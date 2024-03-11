"How freaking scary": Call of Duty community reacts to OpTic Scump giving an update on fiancee's car crash

Popular Call of Duty streamer and former esports player Seth “OpTic Scump” recently revealed on social media that a horrific car accident had befallen his fiancee Isabelle, known by her online alias "Iz." Seth took to X and announced to his 2.2 million followers that while the accident was the reason he abruptly left the Call of Duty LeaguMajor 2 Week 4 Day 2 watch party, Iz was doing well.

The news that she was safe and unhurt was naturally welcomed by many in the community as fellow content creators, streamers, fans, and esports professionals expressed their relief. A fellow OpTic member had this to say in response to his post detailing the car accident:

"How freaking scary. I’m so glad iz is okay"

"I’m thankful she’s alive": OpTic Scump gives an update about his fiancee's car accident

As one of the stalwarts of the Call of Duty community, OpTic Scump has been hosting watch parties of the official CDL on his YouTube channel for a long time, attracting thousands of loyal viewers who regularly tune in to hear the veteran's opinions. On March 9, however, he left the stream abruptly after the news of his fiancee's car accident reached him.

The news had already rattled the community when the news was broken on the YouTube stream, with many viewers expressing concern for Iz's welfare. The former professional player, however, has allayed the fears with the post on X, where he shared a picture of the totaled car that she was in and announced that both drivers involved in the accident were okay:

"My apologies for leaving the watch party so abruptly yesterday. My fiancé was in an accident and I wanted to make sure all was okay. Her and the other driver are fine, but the car on the other hand… totaled."

OpTic Scump went on to state that he was thankful for her safety and indicated that his fiancee could have been seriously injured in the T-Bone accident had the cars struck each other differently:

"She was T boned and I’m thankful she’s alive, a few more feet forward and she would’ve been hit directly on the drivers side."

Here are some more reactions to his post as the Call of Duty community, including popular creators such as CourageJD and FaZe Swagg, responded to the news.

