"So f*cking annoying": Fans express frustration with Activision as Scump's Call of Duty League coverage gets DMCA'd live

Fans have criticized Activision's decision to copyright-strike Seth "Scump" while he was covering the Call of Duty League in a livestream. The former professional player-turned-Twitch streamer is one of the most popular CoD content creators right now and has been covering the CDL on his various channels, drawing massive viewership.

His latest broadcast was cut short after Activision struck his channels with a DMCA strike, leaving fans to condemn the publisher. #FreeScump soon started trending on X (formerly Twitter), as many have taken to social media to express their frustration with the decision.

One X user wrote:

"Activision is so f*cking annoying it's every single day at this point they're doing something"

Others speculated on why the former OpTic professional had been struck with a copyright violation. It appears that he was multi-streaming his watch party of the Call of Duty League on both YouTube and Twitch despite being warned not to.

Watch: Scump's Call of Duty League watch party gets DMCA strike live

As one of the most popular Call of Duty streamers, Scump's live coverage of the CDL had been drawing quite big crowds, with thousands tuning in to watch the former pro. After the copyright strike was enforced, many of his viewers criticized Activision for penalizing one of its most well-known proponents.

That said, the reason for the DMCA strike appears to be the YouTube-Twitch multi-stream. Per prior posts from FaZe ZooMaa, who also does coverage of the Call of Duty League, content creators had been warned not to multi-stream the content on the purple platform.

Readers should note that Scump had not been showcasing any gameplay from the tournament on his Twitch channel, but his watch-along party was still in violation of Activision's orders. This apparently led to his YouTube stream, which was technically legal, getting a copyright strike.

Here is a screenshot of that moment, shared by Jake Lucky on X:

Here are a couple more reactions to the decision, with many calling out Activision and demanding it reinstates the streamer's broadcast.

It is unclear when the streamer will be able to restart his coverage of the Call of Duty League.