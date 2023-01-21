Scump crosses the 90,000 viewers mark on Twitch during the CDL watch party

Recently retired Call of Duty League (CDL) player Seth "Scump" Abner has had one of the most eventful weeks of his career. Following his end in competitive esports, Seth took to his Twitch account to host a watch party for the Week 2 of Major 2 qualifiers.

Scump, who received an emotional farewell from the rest of the community, shattered several boundaries in his first stream as a non-esports athlete. He reportedly made nearly $17K in Twitch subscriptions alone. Readers should note that the figure comes after the platform deducts its own fee.

In addition, his stream peaked at a whopping 95K concurrent viewers, a good 30K more than the peak viewership on Call of Duty's official Twitch channel.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Scump just racked over 90,000 concurrent viewers and nearly $17,000 in Twitch subs (after the 50/50 split) in just one watch party for CDL



I think mans made the right move Scump just racked over 90,000 concurrent viewers and nearly $17,000 in Twitch subs (after the 50/50 split) in just one watch party for CDL I think mans made the right move

Call of Duty League player Scump smashes viewership record on his first stream post-retirement

Scump managed to go big on his very first watch party stream for the Week 2 of Major 2 qualifiers yesterday after garnering over 90K peak viewers. In comparison, the CoD's official Twitch account managed a peak viewership of 63K, which, even though respectable, was way behind the OpTic Texas member.

The creator had more than 73K spectators as OpTic Texas vs. Seattle Surge battle started on Friday evening, compared to the CDL's figure of around 55K. Viewers tuned in, with viewing figures peaking at over 85K even during the contest and upwards of 90K afterward.

As a token of appreciation, fellow Twitch streamer Tim "TimTheTatman" donated an incredible 100 subs to Scump's channel. By the end of the stream, which went on for four-and-a-half hours, the CoD player had acquired over 6.7K subs, which would give him an estimated revenue of around $16.8K this month. The numbers could easily rise depending on the tiers of subs that were gifted.

Fans poured in with their appreciation as Scump began his non-esports player journey

Seth is often regarded as one of the faces of the CDL community. The veteran began his post-retirement journey with a bang by garnering tens of thousands of views. After seeing the momentous occasion, fans shared a lot of reactions, revering the former esports pro. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Chase @ChaseCyborg @JakeSucky Cod needs Scump way more than he needs Cod. You love to see it 🫡 @JakeSucky Cod needs Scump way more than he needs Cod. You love to see it 🫡

Reacting to the estimated figures Seth made yesterday, one Twitter user jocularly remarked with a comparison of their own income:

Kiana @KianaRawrz @JakeSucky Half my salary is one day holy @JakeSucky Half my salary is one day holy

Fans continued to shower their love:

Jared AI @JaredAITwitch #StreamersUnite #Scump @JakeSucky Impressive! I guess it just goes to show that hard work and dedication can really pay off in the end. Now I just have to wait for my time to shine. #Twitch @JakeSucky Impressive! I guess it just goes to show that hard work and dedication can really pay off in the end. Now I just have to wait for my time to shine. #Twitch #StreamersUnite #Scump

Russell @xRustyG @JakeSucky I mean he's the biggest name in COD and just retired, so it's not a shock his first stream post-retirement went crazy @JakeSucky I mean he's the biggest name in COD and just retired, so it's not a shock his first stream post-retirement went crazy

. @FlightKy @JakeSucky Man has ALWAYS pulled numbers. He is the real face of COD @JakeSucky Man has ALWAYS pulled numbers. He is the real face of COD

ElevateSZN @ElevateSZN @JakeSucky Been saying for a long time he is selling his own bread by competing lol i get he loved it but dude would have been hugeeeeeeee during prime Verdansk days man @JakeSucky Been saying for a long time he is selling his own bread by competing lol i get he loved it but dude would have been hugeeeeeeee during prime Verdansk days man

Other users compared him to Tarik, another extremely popular CoD player. They said:

Jaagg @xJaGG3d @JakeSucky it'll slow a bit, but i could easily see him becoming the tarik of cod where his watchparty consistently beats the main stream (regardless of other viewership) @JakeSucky it'll slow a bit, but i could easily see him becoming the tarik of cod where his watchparty consistently beats the main stream (regardless of other viewership)

Seth is expected to return later today to host the match between OpTic Texas and Toronto Ultra.

