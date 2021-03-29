How to get the Egghunt Paradise parachute and other free rewards from the Holi event in Free Fire

Recently, Free Fire commenced the Holi event in the game, offering players exclusive prizes. The Holi celebrations' primary event sections have ended today, but there are still a few events ongoing.

One such event is "Holi After Party." It hosts three simple tasks that players need to complete to win several exciting rewards, including the Egghunt Paradise parachute skin

This article discusses and shares a detailed guide to win all the rewards from the new "Holi After Party" event.

How to win free prizes from the Holi After Party event in Free Fire?

The Holi After Party event has begun from today, i.e., March 29th, and will end on April 2nd. Players need to complete various tasks to win multiple prizes from this event.

Here is the task list along with the prizes in this event:

Weapon Royale voucher: Players have to play at least three Gun King matches.

3x Victory Wings Loot crate: Players have to kill at least eight enemies.

Egghunt Paradise parachute skin: Players have to win five Clash Squad matches.

After completing all these tasks, gamers can collect the free rewards.

How to collect the rewards after completing the tasks in Holi After Party event?

Go to the events tab

Step 1: On the home screen in Free Fire, players need to navigate to the 'Events' tab.

Tap on the "Holi After Party" option

Step 2: They must tap on the 'Holi After Party' event tab, and the list of prizes along with tasks will open.

Step 3: If users complete any of the tasks, they can collect the corresponding prize via pressing the 'Claim' button beside the column of the prize.

Free Egghunt Paradise parachute skin in Free Fire

As the event is time-limited, players only get five days to complete all the tasks and win these exciting free rewards.

