How to get free diamonds, color palettes, Maniac MP40 box, and more free rewards in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most unique BR games on the mobile platform. The title's developers often add new activities to improve the players' experience and give them a chance to earn exclusive prizes and receive special items for free.

Booyah, Free Fire's exclusive app for gaming clips, videos, and livestreams, is freely accessible to all users. Recently, Free Fire launched the "Holi Hungama" event exclusively on the Booyah app to commence Holi celebrations. The event promises to offer free exciting rewards for players.

This article shares insights on the new event that has launched today in Free Fire.

Getting free diamonds, color palettes, and other rewards in Free Fire's Watch to Win event

The Holi Hungama event has begun in the Booyah app today, on March 24, 2021, and will end on March 27, 2021. The exclusive prizes that players can win are:

Maniac MP40 Box

3x Color palettes

5x Diamonds

Awakening Shard

In order to receive the rewards, players must download the Booyah app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and login and link their Booyah account to the Free Fire account.

Users should also watch any streamer on the Booyah app for 30 minutes to unlock the rewards. After watching for 30 minutes, the rewards that were unlocked will be found in the player's FF mail or inventory when they log back into the game.

Here is how players can download and log into the Booyah app:

Step 1: Run the Play Store on the mobile, navigating to the search option and typing in "Booyah!"

Install the Booyah! app

Step 2: Tap on the Booyah app and click on the "Install" option. After the installation is complete, open the app.

Step 3: Choose the "Booyah Live" option and click on the "Enter the App."

Tap on "Profile" and then "Login Now"

Step 4: Tap on the "Profile" option and then click on "Login Now" to log in with the social media or Google account that is linked to the main Free Fire account.

After watching any live stream for 30 minutes, players may collect the rewards in their FF mail or inventory.

