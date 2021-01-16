How to get free Fortnite emote if you own a monthly crew pack

Epic Games has released the free "Members Only" emote for players who own a monthly Crew Pack in Fortnite.

The first crew membership pack in January provided players with a bunch of rewards, including:

1,000 V-Bucks

Season 5 Battle Pass

Galaxia outfit

Llamacorn pickaxe

Fractured World back bling

However, since many gamers faced a delay in receiving their rewards, Epic has introduced an exclusive emote for all the first crew membership holders.

January's Fortnite crew pack has faced quite several issues. From being granted the Green Arrow skin before its release to players facing issues with signing up for the subscription, the community has already suffered a lot this month.

However, this new Members Only exclusive in-game emote for subscribers should make up for all the trouble caused.

Members Only free emote in Fortnite

This free emote will be available for subscribers of the monthly crew pack till February 15th. All that they need to do is log in to Fortnite to get rewarded with it. The developers confirmed this in a blog post released by Epic.

The company also mentioned that it could take up to 48 hours for players to receive the emote in-game.

I’ve wanted members only for so long yet they just scrapped it

I’m so glad they put it for fortnite crew members, just waiting for me to get it rn — RebroBoy (@RebroBoy) January 14, 2021

Apart from that, the video game publisher also shed some light regarding the future of Fortnite come February. Epic’s official statement regarding the same read:

“We’re not quite ready to announce who’s in February’s Crew Pack just yet, but we can say it’s a new face from the world of Fortnite that players should look forward to!”

Although this does not provide any concrete information, it feels nice to know that the developers are hard at work fixing all of the existing issues in Fortnite.

