How to get free gun skins via Republic Day event in Free Fire [limited duration]

Free Fire has an extensive range of in-game items, most of which can be purchased using diamonds, one of the currencies of the game.

Its developers frequently introduce new items to the game through various events.

On January 23rd, the Free Fire devs announced a series of in-game events related to the Indian Republic Day. These events began on January 25th.

These Republic Day-themed events will reward players with various cosmetic items and weapon skins on the completion of certain missions.

This article takes a look at how these weapon skins can be obtained for free.

How to redeem free weapon skins in Free Fire from the Republic Day event

The Get New Gun Skin event started on January 25th and will end on February 3rd. The exclusive permanent skin that the event offers is the P90- Midnight Mafia skin.

To redeem the skin for free, players must complete missions to obtain tokens (Fireworks 2021). 20 of these tokens can be used to claim the skin.

Here are the set of missions that players need to complete every day to receive 5 tokens per day:

Play 2 BR game in a squad.

Kill 5 enemies

1 Booyah in BR mode

1 win in CS mode

After players have gathered 20 of these tokens, they can tap on the "Redeem Rewards" tab and click on the weapon skin option to redeem the gun skin.

Once claimed, the skin will be available to equip in the loadout.

Republic Day Event reward in Free Fire

Another event called Republic Day Reward has been teased by the developers. It will start on January 26th and will end on January 27th. This event offers a 6x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot crate. A random gun skin can be obtained from the crate once opened.

