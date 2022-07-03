How to get Robo Rabbit skin in Fall Guys for free

Fall Guys had a major change in June as the popular battle royale shifted to a free-to-play model. That's not all, as the game has made its debut on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Both consoles had to wait a long time to enjoy the title. Mediatonic has also provided a wonderful opportunity for Xbox Ultimate Pass subscribers to make matters more interesting.

Fall Guys became a raging hit when it was released, as the developers took a different route for the battle royale game. There's no violence or guns as players have to outlast each other across a sequence of puzzles.

A fun mood compensates for the tough ask as users play as colorful beans. With the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk, subscribers can customize their beans even more.

However, they need to know how to redeem the item before using it in the game.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get a cute skin for Fall Guys

The Xbox Game Pass has different tiers, and the Ultimate level represents the costliest membership. The additional cost also brings several forms of compensation for the subscribers that they can enjoy.

Several games are added to these perks, and the benefits range from free in-game items to edition upgrades. As part of the program, Fall Guys is offering the Robo Rabbit skin, available to all Ultimate Pass gamers at no additional cost.

To use it, the only thing a subscriber will need to do is redeem it, and here are the steps they will have to complete to get the skin.

Turn on the console and ensure it's connected to the internet.

Go to the perks section under the Xbox Game Pass.

The Robo Rabbit skin will be one of the available perks displayed.

Players must select and then redeem it, which will add it to their accounts.

Once added, they will be able to equip it in their Fall Guys account.

This is a nice little freebie that all the Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy. There are plenty of other perks for different titles that users can activate if not done previously. The procedure is the same, so they can follow the abovementioned steps.

That's all gamers will be required to do to add the Robo Rabbit skin to their Fall Guys accounts. Additionally, with the first season ongoing, plenty of skins and other goodies can be earned.

There's a season pass as well with both free and paid paths which will unlock more items for the fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far