How to get Rosy Smile and Grin bundles in Free Fire this week: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire frequently introduces in-game events that give players the opportunity to obtain stylish cosmetic items.

The game's developers recently launched a new event in the game called The Last Laugh. This event began on 8th January and will end on 14th January.

Players can obtain various exclusive cosmetic rewards from the event by spinning the draw with diamond top-ups.

This article explains how the Rosy Smile Bundle and Rosy Grin bundle can be acquired from the event.

How can players get the Rosy Smile and Grin bundles in Free Fire?

To obtain the Rosy Smile Bundle and Rosy Grin bundle, players must go to The Last Laugh event from the 'Event' section in Free Fire.

There are a total of 3 grand prizes in the event: Vector-Taunting Smile skin, Rosy Smile bundle and Rosy Grin bundle.

Alongside the legendary skins, there are several other vouchers and weapon skins available in the draw.

The 3 grand prizes are located at the left corner of each of the three rows. Players can spin the draw to obtain these prizes.

How to obtain the grand prizes

Players have to spend 25 diamonds for 1 spin and 400 diamonds for 11 spins by clicking on any of the options provided at the bottom of the draw.

Image via Free Fire

After they acquire one grand prize from a single row, that entire row will be removed. Players will not be able to access the other rewards in that row anymore.

The event will end on 14th January, so players still have an ample amount of time to obtain all the rewards.