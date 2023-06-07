How old is Bowser? Nintendo officially reveals Super Mario antagonist’s age

If there is one Nintendo game villain that continues to excite players around the world, it is Super Mario's Bowser. Interestingly, the Japanese game maker has revealed what could be his canonical age in an instructional video. This detail was spotted in a recently released "How to create a Nintendo account" video dedicated to users of the Switch hybrid console.

The educational video showcases how users can set up their accounts by entering details like password, date of birth, and more. The turtle-shelled dragon has been a mainstay of the series. In fact, he has the returning villain for most installments of the acclaimed platformer series. So his true age reveal comes as a surprise to many.

How old is Bowser, according to Nintendo?

As per the video, it seems like he is 34 years old. This was discerned via the DOB field, which was seen to be February 5, 1989. We also get a look at his son Bowser Jr's birth date - March 3, 2010. That pegs him at around 13 years of age. Of course, dedicated fans of the series will likely be confused at this revelation.

For one, Bowser debuted in the original Super Mario Bros in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. That should make him slightly older at 38 years old. This brings the authenticity of the video into question from a canonical standpoint. This is likely a little nod at further humanizing the Mario universe and its denizens and to add a touch of humor. We may never know unless the publisher deems this a serious enough issue to warrant a statement.

What is Bowser like?

Bowser is the key antagonist of the Super Mario series. He is a large dragon-like turtle and belongs to the species known as Koopas. He is often portrayed as haughty and aims to capture Princess Peach, attempting several times to take over the Mushroom Kingdom in the video games. He can breathe fire and has a variety of minions under him to do his bidding.

He has since appeared in most major entries, including the latest Super Mario Odyssey. Bowser is also one of the highlights of the recent Super Mario Bros movie as the main villain. He often goes up against the iconic hero Mario and often loses to the red-and-blue-clad ex-plumber.

