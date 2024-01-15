"How do people watch this brain-dead sh*t" - ExtraEmily's bizarre challenge of drinking gallon of water with fork leaves fans divided

Twitch streamer Emil "ExtraEmily" has once again sparked reactions from the online community with her latest stream, where she engaged in somewhat unusual activity. In a rather bizarre move, the One True King (OTK) member chose to streamer herself consuming a gallon of water using a fork, prompting varied reactions from viewers.

Completing the challenge proved to be a lengthy endeavor, as it took her nearly seven hours to do so. Witnessing this peculiar stream, a Redditor on r/LivestreamFail, u/i_lurk_101, remarked:

"Bruh how do people watch this brain-dead sh*t?"

ExtraEmily drinks a gallon of water with a fork, takes her nearly seven hours to complete it

ExtraEmily is no stranger to crafting eccentric challenge videos on her Twitch channel. For instance, she has previously taken on strenuous tasks (with some even backfiring), and this time, she opted to stream herself drinking water through a jug using a fork.

After almost seven hours, she finally succeeded in accomplishing her goal. Using a fork, she managed to empty the entire jug of water. Here's what the streamer said during the final moments of the challenge:

"Chat, I think, our last final...it's our last final droplet. Thank you. Ready?."

After completing the arduous task, she said:

"We're done! It's empty! Yippie, pause the timer, pause the timer. 6:50:11. Under eight hours. The one gallon has been defeated. I gotta pee so bad! I'm shivering my boots off because it's so cold. But I'm glad we just didn't give up.

She was clearly happy with her latest achievement:

"One gallon in six hours and 50 minutes. Not too shabby. Not too shabby at all. I would say that's a roaring success."

What did the streaming community say?

ExtraEmily's latest stunt quickly made its way to the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and garnered a lot of mixed reactions. Here are some of the notable comments:

As mentioned earlier, the streamer is no stranger to crafting unconventional challenge streams. On January 5, ExtraEmily took on the odd task of cooking a steak in the parking lot of an Outback Steakhouse.

She also faced widespread criticism and even received a temporary ban after streaming herself using her phone while driving.