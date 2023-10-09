How to pre-install Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 on PC and mobile: Download size and more explored

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 is releasing in less than four days. In a recent tweet, the game's publisher, HoYoverse, revealed details about pre-installation for the upcoming version. While there is not much time left before the release of version 1.4, players can pre-install the new update so they can play it as soon as the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail goes live.

In this article, we discuss how players can pre-install the new update on PC and mobile.

How to pre-install Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

Mobile client pre-download option (Image via Sportskeeda)

The procedure to download and pre-install the Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 update is quite easy. Trailblazers playing the space odyssey on their mobile phones must launch Honkai Star Rail. After that, a "Resource Pre-Download" button will appear on the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on it to start pre-downloading the update.

You should also note that once you start the pre-download on mobile devices, you cannot play Honkai Star Rail. Thus, it is advised that you plan your schedule before pre-downloading the update.

Pre-download function on Honkai Star Rail PC game client (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are playing Star Rail on PC, you will need to open the launcher first. Thereafter, you will see the "Game pre-installation" button on the left side of the "Start Game" button. Click the "Get Now" button to start the download. Note that you can continue playing Star Rail while pre-downloading the new update on your PC.

Mobile device players are advised to download the update while connecting to a Wi-Fi network due to the large size of the update.

How big is the Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 update?

The update size for mobile users (Image via Sportskeeda)

The update size on PC is 9.43 GB, which is downloadable through Star Rail's game client and will require 12.50 GB space to unzip. On handheld devices, the size is 7759 MB, roughly around 7.8 GB. The installation size is unknown, which is why players should reserve significant space for it.

The update size for PC (Image via Sportskeeda)

Star Rail version 1.4 will be released on October 11, 2023, along with the five-star character Jingliu and her signature Light Cone banner. The version 1.4 update will be accessible on PC and mobile platforms.