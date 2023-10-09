Honkai Star Rail server down time (October 9): Maintenance schedule for version 1.4

The maintenance schedule for the Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 update is now official, as developer miHoYo has announced important details via the game's official social media account. There have been few rumors so far about when the latest update will be available, and with the official news now out, players will be able to prepare in advance. After all, access will be temporarily restricted once the maintenance begins.

The servers being taken down prior to the start of a major update is pretty much the norm in Honkai Star Rail. This is done to ensure that all the new content set to be introduced by a particular update works as intended. Players will once again be compensated in the form of free Stellar Jades, which will be incredibly beneficial in getting new characters and light cones.

Let's take a look at all the important details that have been announced by miHoYo surrounding the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 update.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 update timings

As announced on October 9, the new update will start rolling out on October 11. Once the Honkai Star Rail v1.4 maintenance is over, players will be able to enjoy all the new events, characters, and more. The downtime will begin on the same date at 6 am (UTC +8).

Honkai Star Rail v1.4 maintenance announcement (Image via X)

The maintenance is expected to last for a period of five hours, although this may be extended due to unforeseen circumstances. miHoYo has been on schedule with all the major updates so far, so the upcoming server maintenance is expected to end at 11 am (UTC +8).

Players won't be able to log into their accounts once the maintenance begins, and this will be applicable to all the platforms. They will also have to install the updated version to enjoy all the changes. It's highly likely that miHoYo will once again allow gamers to pre-install the title on mobiles, PCs, and console.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.4 compensation

As players won't be able to play the game when the servers are down, miHoYo has prepared a compensation package. Everyone with Trailblazer level 4 or higher on October 11 will be eligible for 300 Stellar Jades.

Stellar Jades are the most valuable forms of currency that players can utilize on their journeys, as they can be used in different ways. They're most commonly used to open different banners, and the additional Stellar Jades will help them get more characters.