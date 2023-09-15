Will Honkai Star Rail come to PS4?

While there's great news for PS5 users related to Honkai Star Rail, the same can't be said about those who use the PS4. Earlier on September 15, 2023, miHoYo announced that the popular turn-based RPG would be released on PlayStation's current-gen consoles on October 11 this year. This comes right after the public test that allowed the community to get first-hand experience of how the game performs on these consoles.

This has raised some queries about whether miHoYo will also consider the older-gen PS4 consoles for a possible release. The question itself has merit, given that miHoYo's previous blockbuster, Genshin Impact, is available on both devices. Unfortunately, October 11's release will be exclusive to the current-gen consoles. This event comes with even more bad news for people who don't own the PS5.

Honkai Star Rail is unlikely ever to get a PS4 release

There's a stark difference between Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. The former was released when PS5 only had limited stocks, making it rare to find one. If anything, back then, games compatible with the console were considered a novelty.

Another point to note here is that espite being available on both versions, Genshin Impact's performance on the PS4 is noticeably weaker than what it is on the PS5.

Honkai Star Rail, in comparison, will make its PlayStation debut in late 2023. At this point, PS5 has become the industry standard as far as Sony's consoles are concerned. 2023 has witnessed several developers deserting the older-gen PS4 and Xbox One for their respective products. Some, like 2K Games and Electronic Arts, make separate versions for the different platforms to ensure that older-gen users can still access a watered-down version of the game.

At the time of writing, there hasn't even been a slight hint regarding the popular game releasing on the older generation console. Since the beginning, miHoYo has discussed exclusively porting their title on the PS5, which had exclusive access to the recently conducted public test.

Hence, if console users want to enjoy the RPG, they will need a PS5 console. A simultaneous PS4 release would have been nice, but the prospect seems unlikely in the near future, given the latest industry trends.

At the time of writing, there hasn't yet been any indication of Honkai Star Rail coming to Xbox consoles either. The possibility seems remote, considering Genshin Impact isn't available on the Xbox Series XlS to date. Readers are still advised to follow the game's official Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all the confirmed news.