How to register for Free Fire India Pro League Summer 2021

Garena recently announced its first-ever Pro League for the Indian region called the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer. The tournament will commence on June 1st and will conclude on July 18th.

It will feature 18 teams (12 finalists from the FFIC 2021 and six qualified teams) from India and Nepal and boast a massive prize pool of ₹35,00,000.

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer format

Registration for the FFC mode, which is the first stage (online qualifiers), started today, i.e., June 1st, and will finish on June 4th at 8:00 PM IST.

The FFC mode will be conducted on June 4th, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM IST.

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer vital info bulletin

The minimum rank for registration for all team members must be Diamond 1 and Level 40, with a rank point of 2538 throughout the entire period of the Free Fire Pro League FFC mode.

How to register for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

Step 1: Open the Free Fire in-game lobby and tap on the red cup icon present on the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: By tapping on the Free Fire Pro League link, players can view the match schedule, scoring info, progression information, and other tournament information.

Step 3: Click on the squad button present on the left side to create/join a team.

Step 4: Complete all the fields such as team names, contact info, regions, avatars, and banners and click on submit.

Step 5: The next step is to recruit squad members by clicking the recruit and invite button.

Each team that successfully registers will receive a total of eight tickets for matchmaking. The top five scores from the top eight rounds will be used to determine the team's final rankings.

Matchmaking will start on June 4th at 4 PM IST. Upon expiration of the specified timeframe, any unused tickets will be deemed null and void.

The Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer scoring system

Points will be awarded at the FFPL 2021 based on the following system:

1st Place -12 points

2nd Place -9 points

3rd Place - 8 points

4th Place - 7 points

5th Place - 6 points

6th Place - 5 points

7th Place - 4 points

8th Place- 3 points

9th Place- 2 points

10th Place - 1 point

11th Place - 0 points

12th Place - 0 points

Kill points - 1

Leaving Spawn Island- Minus 10 points per player