PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2021 registration is now open. Interested participants can register their teams on PUBG Mobile Esports' official website until July 11th only.

PUBg Mobile Club Open 2021 Fall Split schedule

The Club Open, offering a two million dollar prize pool, is a budding tournament for amateurs and semi-pro teams from 23 regions worldwide.

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Fall Split regions

The tournament will be played exclusively in Third Party Person (TPP) mode on three classic maps, i.e., Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

The qualification stage is scheduled from 20th to 26th July, while regional group stages and finals will occur in August.

How to register for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2021

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 fall split registration

Step 1: Navigate to the official website.

Step 2: Tap the Registration banner to read the terms and conditions, eligibility requirements, GAC guidelines, and frequently asked questions.

Step 3: Enter the names of their teams and their nationality (registration is only possible after a crew is created)

Step 4: Fill in the player's data, including name, email id, character id, nationality, and discord id (optional)

Step 4: Accept the terms and conditions and click Submit.

Requirements for registration

1. All players must be 16 years of age or older.

2. At least three players (or sixty percent of registered members) have citizenship and must be from the same region where the squad is registered.

3. To register, players must have a rank of Platinum or higher.

4. The team's roster must include a minimum of four players and a maximum of six players, with one player serving as a substitute.

6. The competition (including the in-game stages of qualification) only permits mobile devices. Therefore, any player using a tablet or emulator will be disqualified immediately.

7. Players must install and activate GAC (anti-cheating tool) during qualification, or the team will be disqualified.

An announcement will be made later on the competition system and schedule for Southeast Asia and HTM. Visit the Official Facebook page for more information SEA region.

Note: The game is banned in India, so registration will not be available for Indian teams.

