PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar Update (picture credits: Republic World)

The player base for PUBG Mobile keeps rising steadily and surely. As a result, the developers behind the game roll out significant new updates, such as the Mad Miramar Map, to keep the game fresh and the player base engaged.

The developers so far have provided 13 action packed seasons of engaging content for a highly demanding player-base and they have all been received very positively.

PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar Map Update

PUBG Mad Miramar

The latest Mad Miramar Map update has excited the player base who want to get their hands on it and spend countless hours wiping out rival squads.

The new update has brought several new, exciting changes to the maps in the PUBG game. Here's how you can download the Mad Miramar APK on Android devices.

Download Link: https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/tencent-games/pubgmobile/pubgmobile-0-18-0-release/pubg-mobile-2nd-anniversary-0-18-0-android-apk-download/

The Mad Miramar update includes several new additions to the map such as:

# 1: A new area called "The Ruins" to the north west corner of the map.

# 2: An exciting new Racetrack has been added to the Mad Miramar Map, allowing the players to duke it out in vehicular warfare atmhigh speeds.

# 3: An all-SMG in the form of P90, a tried and tested staple of other popular shooters. has been added. The SMG, with a 50-round magazine, is capable of shredding opponents fairly quickly. It is an essential tool for a player looking to deal significant damage very quickly. Note that the P90 is available in the Arena Mode of the game.

# 4: A new attachment called "Canted Sight", which is a secondary scope, has also been added. This would allow players to utilise two different scopes and toggle between them as per the situation.

# 5: A new Win94 weapon 2.7x scope has been added as well.

Have you conquered the new Miramar yet? Driven the Golden Mirado? Hit the lottery on a vending machine? 🏆



Let us know what you think of the updated Miramar in 18.0 below! 👉 https://t.co/0uoz2xo0DD pic.twitter.com/VUodoTdT5t — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 15, 2020

The new update looks to support more aggressive game-play. With the new weapon additions, players can experiment with new playing styles and might eventually adopt one that results in more wins and kills for the squad.

High-tech power suit ✔️

Futuristic weaponry ✔️

Kickin' bad guy butt ✔️



Lieutenant Parsec is available now via Premium Crates! 👉 https://t.co/Emk4gXysQA pic.twitter.com/FMT3tJ9ryF — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 15, 2020

