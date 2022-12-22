How to win Modern Warfare 2's Task Force 141 shirt for free?

Modern Warfare 2 follows in its prequel's footsteps and continues to showcase one of the most popular fictional multinational special operations units ever, Task Force 141. The characters in Task Force 141 have continued to amaze not only veteran Call of Duty fans but beginners as well.

Hence, Activision has announced an amazing giveaway for fans ahead of the holidays. They are giving away ten limited edition Task Force 141. Fans should consider applying for this opportunity while it lasts.

Thus, this article aims to cover all the details regarding the Task Force 141 shirt giveaway announced by Activision.

Modern Warfare 2's Task Force 141 limited edition shirt up for grabs via giveaway

Giveaway details

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Activision is giving away 10 limited edition Task Force 141 tee shirts. For your chance to win, sign up for the COD shop newsletter via this link: bit.ly/3G6yvAk Activision is giving away 10 limited edition Task Force 141 tee shirts. For your chance to win, sign up for the COD shop newsletter via this link: bit.ly/3G6yvAk https://t.co/ifPDXGakbe

The chances of winning one of the ten limited edition Task Force 141 are slim, but if one feels lucky, heading to the Call of Duty shop is the only way to enter the giveaway.

It requires participants to sign up for the Call of Duty shop newsletter and receive regular automated emails regarding offers, products, and exclusive discounts on the official COD Modern Warfare 2 Merchandise.

Task Force 141 in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via callofduty.com)

Following this link will lead players to the official Call of Duty merchandise shop. Signing up for the newsletter using any email address will automatically register it as an applicant for the giveaway.

Fans interested in the giveaway must apply between December 19, 2022, at 8 am Pacific Time and January 1, 2023, at 11:59 pm Pacific Time. There's plenty of time left to apply, and one can potentially raise their chances of winning by signing up with multiple accounts. Players must be over the age of 18 to participate in this giveaway.

Problems fans can face

However, Modern Warfare 2 fans seem disappointed with the giveaway rules. First, applicants must be based in the United States of America, as the giveaway is limited to US residents only. There are several loopholes around this problem.

Unfortunately, most are situational and could cost more than the shirt itself. If one wins the giveaway, they can enter the address of a trusted individual who can ship it to the winner.

If one doesn't have any contacts in the US, the easiest option would be to enter the address of an American re-shipping warehouse that can ship the product to its original owner for a price.

