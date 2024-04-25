HoYoverse reveals HoYoPlay, a unified launcher for Genshin Impact and other MiHoyo games

HoYoPlay has been revealed to be HoYoverse's new unified launcher for all their existing and upcoming titles. Ever since the success of their hack-and-slash Gacha title, Honkai Impact 3rd, alongside the open-world sensation, Genshin Impact, people started following the company's works rather closely, especially their game projects.

HoYoverse currently has four major games under its belt, with one still awaiting official release. They are Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. It is safe to say that all these titles have a grand fan following, leading the company to make all its titles accessible via a one-stop feature.

HoYoverse's unified game launcher, HoYoPlay to be released soon

To understand the new update, it will be something similar to the Blizzard launcher, Uplay, or EA app. Players will find all games related to HoYoverse under one launcher, eliminating the need for anyone to download different launchers for individual titles. The official confirmation of this feature came on April 25, 2024, when HoYoverse stated:

"Dear Travelers, the Genshin Impact PC Launcher will be updated soon. After the update is ready, Travelers will be able to choose to download and install HoYoPlay. Please stay tuned for official announcements for more information about the update time, method, etc."

"HoYoPlay is an integrated launcher for all of HoYoverse's PC games. After the update, Travelers will be able to use this launcher to download and launch a variety of different HoYoverse games."

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, any official release date remains unknown for now. However, many speculate the release window to be around the official launch of Zenless Zone Zero, which has been revealed to be July 3, 2024. The ongoing Zenless Zone Zero beta also provides a sneak peek at the launcher, where the main UI is quite different from regular HoYoverse games.

Zenless Zone Zero beta client (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, players will also notice "HoYoPlay" while launching the Zenless Zone Zero beta launcher via Administrator rights.