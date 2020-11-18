Huge increase in mobile strategy games' spending figures in the USA, rises to $2.8 billIon in 2020

With the ever-growing mobile gaming industry, old and new titles are witnessing a surge in both downloads and spending. With advancements in smartphone technology, games once thought impossible to be played on mobiles are now standard. The advent of cutting-edge technology has helped the industry grow leaps and bounds.

According to its Game Taxonomy feature, mobile marketing intelligence company Sensor Tower has found that player spending on mobile strategy games in the United States has increased by 21.7% to a whopping $2.8 billion-plus in the first ten months of 2020.

This percentage has been rising throughout the year, with revenues of strategy games going up 16.7% year-on-year in the first half of 2020.

Most revenue-generating games in USA this year

Image via Sensor tower

According to the report, Clash of Clans, the 'father of all strategy mobile games' developed by Supercell, generated around $262 million between 1st January and 31st October.

The second title on this list is Rise of Kingdoms by Lilith Games, followed by the Warner Bros-developed title, Game of Thrones: Conquest. These games' success can be attributed to the dedicated developers, who keep pushing in new updates to make the games more exciting and lucrative for the players.

Most downloaded titles in the strategy genre in the US

Image via sensor tower

This year, the strategy genre gained around 113 million downloads in the first ten months, a 5.8% decline from last year. The title to top the list was the FunPlus-developed State of Survival, which gained around 6.3 million downloads.

According to Sensor Tower data, spendings on the game increased by 106% in the first three quarters of the current financial year.

The second game was Evony: The King's Return, developed by Top Games, while Clash of Clans was third. However, the percentage decrease in the number of downloads isn't that significant and can be covered easily in 2021.

