"I could appear as a voice actor in an anime" - Veyond's Rubiana on future goals, becoming a VTuber, potential collabs, and more (Exclusive)

Over the years, I’ve met quite a few VTubers, and Rubiana, one of VEYOND’s “Unoun” virtual human project content creators, is one that really caught my attention. I had the chance to chat with several members of this group over the past month. Every VTuber has their own look, style, and type of games they wish to play.

In the case of Rubiana, she worked previously at a voice acting agency, and now she’s creating entertaining content for fans not just in Japan but worldwide.

We spoke about a variety of topics, such as who she is now, what led her to join this group, and how she feels about the other members of VEYOND’s VTuber group. She’s got a lot of heart and energy, and it was a pleasure to chat with Rubiana about the present as well as the future.

Vampire VTuber Rubiana opens up about joining VEYOND

Q. Hello! First of all, thank you for taking the time to chat with us. Can you please introduce yourself to our audience?

Rubiana: Konrunasama! I am Rubiana, a former aristocrat turned commoner and a passionate vampire. From today onwards, you shall serve as my familiar.

I came from the vampire world because I love Japanese subculture content, but I ended up becoming a commoner since I arrived here with nothing. These days, I find natto and miso soup to be delicious. Japanese cuisine has truly captured my heart.

Q. Before this endeavor to join the Unoun virtual human project, did you have any previous experience creating online content in this manner?

Rubiana: In the past, I disguised myself as a human and belonged to a voice-acting agency. Because of that, I had opportunities to not only work with audio but also edit videos and appear in streaming events.

Q. What made you want to create virtual content like this? What led you to this point?

Rubiana: I wanted to stream as a way to give back to human children. I love Japanese anime and manga so much that I get completely absorbed in watching them. Without that time, my 200 years of life would have been terribly boring. Just as I received energy, courage, and happiness from anime and manga, I thought that perhaps I could make human children happy too.

When I was searching for an agency suitable for me to join, I met the representative and decided we would work hard together.

Q. Every streamer has games they prefer to play on stream - what's on the docket for you?

Rubiana: In my case, I often play horror games that can be completed in a single two-three hour session. They are easy for viewers to understand and get excited about.

Before I started streaming, the games I played a lot on my own were RPG titles like Final Fantasy and the Tales series. I'd like to stream them someday.

Q. How well do you know your fellow Unoun members? Are there any plans to stream or work together in an official capacity?

Rubiana: Taropop and I have played games together and drunk together! However, I won't forgive him for turning my volume down to the minimum during APEX because he said I was being loud!

Not only do I talk to Emera about my worries, but we've also gone together to Akihabara and visited a maid cafe! I even received chocolates from her on Valentine's Day! Isn't that great? Someday, I'd like to have them play a TRPG or murder mystery game.

Q. The content on your YouTube channel is all in Japanese, but do you plan on also creating content in English or having subtitles put on for fans who do not speak Japanese?

Rubiana: For my streams, I've added a subtitle function so that even overseas viewers can enjoy them! I might not be able to speak English very well since I'm better at vampire language, but if someone leaves me a comment, I'll do my best to respond, so I'd be really happy if people came! I'll welcome them with full force!

Q. VTubers have really blown up over the past couple of years, with creators like Kson and Ironmouse really making names for themselves on a global level. Are there any VTubers or content creators that you admire or would like to work alongside in a collaboration?

Rubiana: The one I admire is Houshou Marine. She's a person with talent in every respect, and I can't think of any words to describe her other than amazing. I want to become a charming vampire like her who can captivate people.

Q. What sort of goals have you set for yourself as a part of Unoun? Any major plans you'd like to set in motion?

Rubiana: I could appear as a voice actress in an anime. Taropop sings the theme song for it, and Emera is involved in the character design. Don't you think that would be perfect?

Q. Do you have any words you'd like to leave us with for your fans?

Rubiana: Right now, I've been able to work this hard thanks to the support of my family. Thank you, always, from the bottom of my heart. Everyone's words are my source of energy! I want to be a source of energy for everyone, too! I want you to stick with me from here on out! Let's have lots of fun together!!

You can find VEYOND's resident vampire VTuber on YouTube, Twitch, and X.com, creating content on a regular basis for her fans around the world.