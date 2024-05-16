"I can't believe he said it" - Tyler1 reacts to Sodapoppin giving his critical opinion of League of Legends

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" has shared his thoughts on Chance "Sodapoppin's" critical opinions of League of Legends. During a livestream on May 16, 2024, Tyler1 came across a YouTube video titled, Soda's Unfiltered Review in League of Legends After 7 Days of Silence. In the three-minute-long video, the One True King (OTK) co-owner described the Riot Games-developed MOBA as a "terrible" game and claimed it was "not a hot take."

He went on to say that his experience playing League of Legends was "insufferable" as a new player.

Sodapoppin explained:

"Okay, I'm gold, so a lot of things I want to say about this game. One - it's f**king terrible. I mean, I'll start with that. But that's not even a hot take. It is... insufferable to be new at this game and it's double when you have to stream it. I don't think League players have the ability to even fathom that someone doesn't know what every single f**king champion in this game does. It blows my mind!"

A few moments later, the 30-year-old claimed that he got stream-sniped by viewers in "every other game":

"I know what it's like when a streamer is like, 'Oh, my god, I'm being stream-sniped.' I truly believe every, at least, every other game, someone is sniping me. Not just to be on stream. Every other game because it's so easy to do it. It's not hard!"

Tyler1 agreed with Sodapoppin's comments about League of Legends. After hearing the Texan discuss the stream-sniping situation, the former T1-affiliated streamer exclaimed:

"That's what I have been saying! Soda, bro, it's true! It is! I can't believe he said it because I completely agree with him. Bro, now imagine you're me, right? It is ridiculous! It is unbearable! It's insufferable to play! Now, Soda, imagine you're me and higher ELO players can abuse sniping more if they're on your team and they play like bastards when they're on your team. It is insane!"

"He's taking the words out of my mouth" - Tyler1 agrees with Sodapoppin's strong sentiments about League of Legends

After claiming that he was stream-sniped "every other game," Sodapoppin compared his experience playing League of Legends off-stream to on-stream. Upon hearing this, Tyler1 asserted that the OTK member "took the words out of his mouth."

He elaborated:

"Exactly... bro, he's, like, taking the words out of my mouth. Like, by the way, I didn't have contact with him. We didn't plan this. I have said all of this stuff, by the way! It is true, man! It is crazy!"

Timestamp: 00:42:25

Hailing from Missouri, United States, Tyler1 is among the most renowned figures in the livestreaming community, boasting over 5.3 million followers on Twitch. In addition to playing League of Legends, the content creator is an avid chess player, having recently reached 0.5% of the Chess.com player base.