"I'd like to clarify a few things": Logan Paul "fact checks" allegations made by George Janko in latest post on X

Logan Paul took to X to talk about the various statements made by George Janko in a recent episode of his podcast with Mike Majlak. In the video uploaded by Logan, he systematically dismantles the arguments made by George regarding the circumstances surrounding his exit from Logan's Impaulsive Podcast. In it, George was the co-host alongside Logan and Mike.

From the reported amount of money he was earning to the manner he exited the organization, Logan covered various aspects touched upon by the former co-host. Logan stated that since he was not present at George Janko's podcast himself, he wanted to take the opportunity to shed light on some points made. He stated:

"Alright, let's talk about this. Obviously, I wasn't on the podcast to represent myself so I'd like to clarify a few things that were said."

"So crazy it's almost laughable": Logan Paul reviews the statements made by George Janko regarding Impaulsive

Logan Paul started by addressing the claims made by George Janko regarding the money he received from the podcast, or rather, according to him, the money he spent on the podcast. He alleged that he had been spending $10,000 a month during his time with Impaulsive and that the show was "not making money." Logan refuted the statement, stating:

"As well as having his own credit card, all expenses related to the show were paid for, including all travel and lodging obviously. George's total reimbursement came out to $20,317.76... Spending $120,000 a year to be on a show is a little confusing."

Janko also alleged that Logan was sending the team behind Impaulsive screenshots of him earning $11 million a week. However, Logan denied the legitimacy of the statement, calling it "laughable." He stated:

"This statement is so crazy that it's almost laughable, that would mean I'm making $572,000,000 a year. I'm nowhere near that. What happened was Prime had a very successful month. I think we did like $60-70 million. I sent it to our group chat, 'cause I was proud of the business, I was stoked to show the boys and I think George maybe misinterpreted that as like my personal income."

George Janko also claimed being paid only $5,000 a month after the show hit "rock bottom" and implied he was not being paid properly during the 15 months he worked on the podcast. Logan Paul, on the other hand, replied that he earned more than $300,000 in total, at a rate of approximately $2,300 per hour. He also stated that Janko held 10% equity for the entire show. Paul stated:

"George made $317,000 in the 15 months he got paid for on Impaulsive."

Logan also noted that Janko had quit the show, and was not fired, contrary to the latter's claims. Towards the end of the video, Logan noted that he did not mean to imply that he had not made any mistakes along the way. He remarked:

"This isn't to say by the way, that I didn't f**k up along the way. I did. I should not have mocked his beliefs, I apologize for that. I should've stuck up for him with Bobby Lee and I definitely should've had his back more like a friend."

In his podcast episode with Mike Majlak, George Janko recounted his alleged experience with Bobby Lee, which left him feeling uneasy. He claimed that Lee had "sexually harassed" him and that he felt isolated during the episode with him.