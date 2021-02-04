"I could die": Lil Uzi shares picture of forehead bleeding after $24 million pink diamond experiment backfires

Lil Uzi Vert, or Symere Woods, recently got a $24 million pink diamond pierced into his forehead. Like many expected, that piercing experiment may be backfiring on the rapper.

Lil Uzi posted a video on social media and some pictures of himself with the diamond piercing as things went wrong. Blood could be seen in some photos dripping from the piercing and down his forehead.

He tweeted:

"If I don't get it took out the right way I could die. No seriously."

Trigger warning: Tweets contain graphic, distressing material.

UPDATE: Everything appears to be ok with Lil Uzi pic.twitter.com/VoDOfIEeXS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 4, 2021

Not long after, Lil Uzi posted a video of himself without saying a word. It was just a close up of him as he was in a car, driving along. There was no more blood, and the piercing appeared to be ok for the time being.

Lil Uzi's pink diamond piercing and fan reactions to the ordeal

The whole event started on January 30th, when Lil Uzi began to tweet out about the pink diamond piercing he had. Many fans made a mockery in the usual social media fashion and claimed that it might not end well for him.

Some fans posted sort of "I told you so" tweets after Lil Uzi initially posted that he could die from the diamond.

aye bruh i love you and everything but this was a dumb idea pic.twitter.com/1D4UPG8Hxv — jord*n 💫☄️ (@fbgcarter) February 4, 2021

Other fans of Lil Uzi were genuinely concerned over his posts. Of course, no fans want to see their favorite rapper succumb to a massive piercing that might not have been a great idea in the first place.

Uzi if u die over a damn diamond in your head😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/PCIrJXDoAc — bean (@IIIDEKK) February 4, 2021

Before Lil Uzi tweeted out about potentially removing the diamond today, Twitter users were already making memes about what the new piercing looked like on the rapper.

Most comparisons included Vision from the Marvel's Avengers movies. The character has a yellow stone embedded into his forehead, near the same spot as Lil Uzi.

I’ll help you take it out🥰 pic.twitter.com/x48H5s85sd — bean (@IIIDEKK) February 4, 2021

whoever tf made this needs to be banned from photoshop💀 pic.twitter.com/ZJ1BmxoP5s — Mark Tan ひ (@MarkTanTheGOAT) February 4, 2021

Bro take it out u a walking lick pic.twitter.com/5ZnJHBmeRz — Younglen_juicy (@Younglen_geez) February 4, 2021

uzi really said he finna cast infinite tsukuyomi on in with this next album pic.twitter.com/x6ANF4AYvi — twano (@jaytwano) February 4, 2021

When Lil Uzi initially tweeted about the piercing, he revealed that he had been paying for it since 2017. It has cost him $24 million since he started paying, and he has said that it is almost 11 carats.

Many fans pointed out when he revealed the piercing that it appeared off-center as it pointed down towards his septum. It seemed to angle more than it should have. Lil Uzi acknowledged what fans saw but claimed that the piercing has a big bar and will continue to move slightly while the fresh piercing is still swelling.