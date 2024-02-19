"I f**king hate you guys" - Adin Ross enraged at fans after they troll him by using his ex-girlfriend's voice for text-to-speech messages

On February 19, 2024, Kick streamer Adin Ross got enraged at his fans after they trolled him by using his ex-girlfriend Pami Baby's voice for text-to-speech messages. The content creator was busy playing a game when he received a message from a viewer, which said:

"You need to stop gambling and let's watch a movie. I don't even know you anymore."

Adin Ross expressed discontent with his community members' antics, saying that their actions were not amusing. He exclaimed:

"Do the SpongeBob one, bro, at least. (The streamer receives the aforementioned text-to-speech message) Stop! It's weird. It's like, you guys know exactly what she used to say, too. Bro... that's not funny, bro. On god!"

After his viewers began spamming messages using Pami Baby's voice, the Florida native lashed out, saying that he "hated" his audience. He remarked:

"This is really... yo, who is making these? On god, you've got issues, I swear to god. I'm dead, too. I can't. I f**king hate you guys, bro."

Expand Tweet

"You all are so f**king annoying" - Adin Ross loses it after fans troll him by using Pamy Baby's voice for text-to-speech messages

Adin Ross is one of the most popular, yet contentious figures in the livestreaming industry, best known for his Just Chatting, gambling, and IRL content. He recently found himself shrouded in another controversy after his X community, AR Loyals, allegedly doxed his address.

He addressed the situation during a livestream earlier today (February 19, 2024), by calling his online community members "unhinged wild animals":

"I got to understand that Twitter community is just a bunch of unhinged wild animals. Right? And, that's it! And, not all of you in that community are like that. So I feel for you and I'm sorry. I really do feel for you and I'm sorry bro that I'm just attacking a bunch of group of people."

During the same broadcast, Adin Ross slammed fans when they trolled him by using Pami Baby's voice for text-to-speech messages. After hearing some questionable and inappropriate messages, the Kick ambassador expressed his dismay:

"Man, you all got to shut the f**k up, bro! Like, on god, you all are so f**king annoying with this s**t, bro. (A viewer donates a message that said, 'You and me had AIDS at the same time.') Never had AIDS before. Bro, what are you saying, dude?"

This isn't the first time Adin Ross has gotten enraged at his audience. On August 16, 2023, the former Twitch streamer labeled his community "disrespectful" after they tricked him into watching an explicit video of his sister.