"Unhinged wild animals" - Adin Ross calls his community members "weirdos" after they allegedly leaked his address

Kick streamer Adin Ross has shared some strong sentiments against his community following the recent controversy. For context, the content creator's infamous X Community, known as the "AR Loyals," allegedly doxed him by leaking his address. On February 19, 2024, Adin Ross voiced his displeasure with his viewers' antics, describing them as "unhinged wild animals."

He said:

"I got to understand that Twitter community is just a bunch of unhinged wild animals. Right? And, that's it! And, not all of you in that community are like that. So I feel for you and I'm sorry. I really do feel for you and I'm sorry bro that I'm just attacking a bunch of group of people."

"A lot of them are straight weirdos" - Adin Ross goes off at his community and explains why they are "lame"

During the Just Chatting segment of his recent broadcast, Adin Ross discussed the recent doxing controversy and the actions of his infamous X Community. After referring to them as "unhinged wild animals," the Florida native remarked:

"But in reality, a lot of them are just straight weirdos, bro. Like, they are weird. They are weird!"

Adin Ross called them out for their parasocial behavior, claiming that his viewers want to know "everything" about him:

"Could you just imagine being so attached to somebody's personal life? So attached! You know everything about me. You know what I had in the morning. No sorry - you give a f**k about what I had in the morning. You give a f**k about what I'm doing off stream. You give a f**k about what I'm doing for dinner. You give a f**k about this, that, this, that. It's gay! Bro, I'm trying to tell you, bro - it is gay!"

Adin Ross called his fans' shenanigans "lame," adding:

"You children will look back in two years and be like, 'What was I doing?' Like, it's really lame. It's just gay, bro. Straight up, gay! It's cool to joke around and s**t. But when you're so deep in, when you're getting mad and pressed, and mad... it's gay! Why are you obsessed over me?"

The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer went on to say that he "doesn't give a f**k" to those who don't "show him love":

"I don't give a f**k about you. Truthfully. I don't care about you. I only care about people who show me love, truthfully. Seriously, people that love me and rock with me, I only care about them. I don't give a f**k about you! F**k you! You don't really f**k with me."

This is not the first time that Adin Ross' community has been accused of doxing someone. On February 6, 2024, claims circulated on X that the Kick ambassador's fans had leaked personal information about American rapper Playboi Carti, including his real name, address, phone number, email address, and past addresses.