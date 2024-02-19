"Most toxic community": Fans react as Adin Ross gets into an argument with fellow streamer Konvy's manager after swatting controversy

Adin Ross was reportedly the victim of a swatting incident recently, and it appears that the Kick streamer seems to be blaming fellow content creator Konvy's manager Xeno for it. The two had an interaction on X Space Live, and Adin refused to engage with him, while Xeno denied leaking his address. Fans also think that the streamer might be taking a break after the recent swatting.

Ross has been doxxed before, with heavily armed police storming his previous living spaces on multiple occasions. This time, however, it seems that the Kick creator is blaming certain people in the X community titled 'Adin Loyals' for leaking his address. After a short clip went viral, many have been criticizing the fan base surrounding Adin Ross, with user @streamers_yard calling it the "most toxic community":

"Most toxic community on X. Easily"

"On my life, I did not dox you": Xeno denies swatting Adin Ross in X Spaces Live

The Adin Loyals is the largest community on the social media platform X dedicated to sharing news and discussing the Kick streamer. Content creators, especially livestreamers, are prone to getting swatted and doxed. As mentioned before, Adin Ross has been swatted on multiple occasions. But this time, he appeared to be taking it to heart.

The creator had a discussion with many of his fans and others in the content industry following the incident when people were speculating whether Ross would end up taking a break. Readers should also note that many in the community on X have defected, creating a separate group called AR Loyals Uncensored after Xeno, Konvy's manager, got removed from the pre-existing group.

Xeno confronted Adin Ross afterward in an X Spaces live discussion, and the Kick streamer appeared to be quite dismissive from the very beginning. He refused to talk, stating:

"I am not speaking with him, bro. Anyone that's trying to, like, get my sh**."

Xeno then asked why he was angry with him, and the streamer replied saying that he was weird. Konvy's manager flat-out denied doxing Ross:

"On my life, I did not dox you."

Adin, however, remained steadfast in his accusations. He claimed that the person was enabling the doxing:

"You're enabling it. You made another account just to talk to me, bro. You're f*cking weird."

When Xeno kept denying the allegations, Adin Ross revealed that he had seen a post on X, which he claims initiated the swatting incident:

"I saw your tweet. 'I just woke up. It's time'."

The conversation, however, did not go anywhere as both parties remained steadfast, with Xeno denying all allegations of doxing. He even claimed that he did not know Adin Ross's address. The fallout from the divide in the community has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Here are some more reactions, with some taking the streamer's side while others criticized him:

Doxing and swatting are illegal and punishable offenses under federal law. Despite this, incidents of big YouTubers and streamers getting swatted are fairly common, with creators such as IShowSpeed and Adin Ross frequently having to deal with them.