"I know how Prime gets when he's drunk" - Adin Ross claims Izi Prime is "100% going to jail" following recent controversy

Kick streamer Adin Ross has given his take on the recent controversy involving fellow Kick streamer Izi Prime. To provide context, on February 16, 2024, Izi Prime was arrested by law enforcement due to non-compliance while under the influence. This incident unfolded just before Adin's scheduled boxing event, resulting in it being delayed.

Addressing his chat, he said that he didn't know if any formal charges would be pressed, but he revealed that Izi Prime was in jail. He added:

"I know how (Izi) Prime gets when he's drunk."

"That doesn't justify anything" - Adin Ross critical of Izi Prime's conduct with the police

Adin Ross' big day hosting his boxing event underwent a setback when complaints were lodged against the crew, prompting a police visit to their location for inspection. At that time, Izi Prime was asked to step up, a request he did not comply with, escalating tensions and resulting in his arrest:

Adin has given his take on the situation, stating:

"They (the police) said, 'Yo, we want everyone to leave the rooftop.' that's it. He didn't get up, that's it. That's what happened. I'm not saying Prime had a gun. I don't know who the f**k had the gun. Somebody had a gun. Somebody complained."

He further criticized Izi Prime's conduct, stating:

"All he had to do was get up and he wouldn't have got arrested. 'He was drunk?' (reading chat) I understand guys, I know how Prime gets when he's drunk but y'all gotta understand that doesn't justify anything.:

He added:

"I don't know if Prime is getting charged but he's 100% going to jail, is what I was told. I'm gonna have a meeting with the PD to figure out what I got to do with Prime to get him out of the situation."

Recently, Izi Prime was among the attendees at the Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans. Shockingly, his live stream captured a shooting incident that reportedly resulted in injuries to several individuals on the street. Fortunately, the streamer and his crew were safe.