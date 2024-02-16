"They doing prime dirty": Kick streamer Izi Prime gets handcuffed by police on camera, internet reacts

Kick streamer Izi Prime was detained by police officers on camera recently, with clips showing him getting handcuffed going viral online. The content creator is known for his IRL streams, recently raising concerns with fans after a shootout was caught on camera while he was streaming. This time, however, the police arrested him, with many fans wondering exactly what he did.

Regardless, clips from different perspectives of the incident have garnered substantial attention on social media, with some fans calling out law enforcement. One X user said this in response to one of the clips:

"They doing prime dirty fr"

Expand Tweet

Watch: Kick streamer Izi Prime gets detained and handcuffed by the police after allegedly trespassing

Izi's antics on his most recent stream seemed to have attracted the attention of the police when a couple of officers approached him while he was live on Kick. After the initial altercation with law enforcement, the streamer was forcibly handcuffed, and the presence of multiple cameras on the site shows the moment of the arrest from different perspectives.

Expand Tweet

In the clip above, taken from the point of view of Izi Prime, the camera picks up raised voices with the streamer and some of his friends freaking out over the detention, with one policeman picking up the camera after putting the content creator in detention on the ground.

Readers should note that it is unclear whether Izi Prime got arrested and charged, as no official announcement has been made to the public by the streamer.

That said, fans speculate that it was because he was trespassing at a hotel. A clip from another point of view of the moment of arrest has also gone viral on X and showcases several police officers in a tussle with the handcuffed streamer, pushing him to the ground.

Expand Tweet

One of the women with the streamer can be heard name-dropping Adin Ross as well, while many of his friends implored Izi Prime to cooperate with the officers.

The clips have naturally garnered a lot of attention on social media, with fans calling on the authorities to free the Kick creator.

Be that as it may, detractors have been trolling him over the handcuffs as well. Here are some more general reactions to the incident:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Streamers have gone viral for being arrested before, with yet another Kick creator by the name of Derek Graz getting detained by the police after he pranked classrooms at the Florida International University.