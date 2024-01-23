"Every streamer is getting arrested" - Fans react as Kick streamer Derek Graz gets arrested after prank in classroom

Kick personality Derek Graz was arrested while livestreaming after pulling off a prank with a friend. The first one involved a scripted fight amid an ongoing class test. A little after the duo was kicked out of the first class, they interrupted another lecture along with their cameraman. The streamer then proceeded to play mobile games loudly on his phone, prompting the teacher to call the police.

Later in the stream, Derek Graz and his accomplices were approached by cops and asked to lay down their items. He followed their instructions and placed the phone through which he was streaming on the ground. The officers then asked Derek to sit on the floor. Unaware that the phone was broadcasting live, an irate sergeant on the scene stated, while being restrained by another officer:

"You wanna be bad? Come play with the big boys. Disrupting classes... You guys wanna go to jail? I'd love to take you to jail, so you can play with the big boys. Go find a boyfriend there. Are you a student? Where do you live? How old are you? Man, I just feel like going like this (motions leg) and kicking you in the face. (Derek tells him that he's 19 years old) You're 19 years old?! And you're in this kind of sh**?!"

A user on X, Homiebishop, said that it appears streamers have all been getting arrested lately, referring to fiascos such as the near arrest of N3on's girlfriend, Sam Frank, after an altercation with prankster VitalyzdTv:

"Every streamer is getting arrested."

"Clout is one hell of a drug" - Fans react as Kick streamer Derek Graz gets arrested on livestream after pranking teachers in classrooms

Derek Graz pranked multiple classrooms at the Florida International University in Miami, Florida, before the police were called on him. He was subsequently arrested along with a friend and his cameraman. The streamer's antics evoked a mixed response from netizens.

Some believe that Derek went too far with the joke and did not approve of him disrupting classrooms under the pretext of pulling a prank for his audience. One user stated that the Derek was doing it purely for "clout":

"Clout is one hell of a drug."

Other users believed that Derek Graz's practical joke was not made with malicious intentions and, therefore, should not result in an arrest or warrant an aggressive reaction from the cops on the scene, especially with the sergeant:

Netizens also speculated the cause behind the fired-up reaction from the sergeant, with some believing that one of the classes disrupted by the streamers might have had his daughter in it or that the cop may have been intoxicated:

