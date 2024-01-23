What are the charges against Apex Legends creator Thordan Smash? Streamer was arrested on stream last month

New details have emerged on popular Apex Legends content creator Thordan Smash's arrest in December 2023 while the streamer was live on Twitch. Although many initially believed that the creator was hit with a swatting attempt by someone from his audience, new developments indicate a different story.

The streamer has reportedly been charged with second-degree assault (strangulation) and criminal mischief, carrying a fine of between $300 and $1000. Speculations are rife among the Apex community regarding the circumstances that led to such charges being levied in the first place.

Apex Legends content creator Thordan Smash reportedly charged with second-degree assault as details emerge a month after arrest

Thordan Smash is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer whose content revolves around the Respawn Entertainment title, Apex Legends. The creator is quite popular within the community, having nearly 225,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 14,000 followers on Twitch. He is well known for leaking upcoming content from the game.

Regarding the incident, Thordan suddenly ended his stream on December 21, 2023, after an officer from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office appeared to storm into his room. There was confusion among netizens about the presence of police, with some believing that the streamer had been swatted.

Comment byu/sandybananaz from discussion inApexUncovered Expand Post

Reports suggest that Thordan Smash was released from custody on bond on Christmas Day, four days after his arrest. A preliminary hearing will take place on January 23 at Arapahoe County Justice Center, Colorado.

If the allegations of second-degree assault and criminal mischief are true, the creator could face grave consequences. The state of Colorado considers second-degree assault as a class 4 felony and specifies it as an act of violence that could land the creator in jail for five to 16 years in prison.

Comment byu/Aeg_iS from discussion inApexUncovered Expand Post

Fans have long speculated the motivation behind the arrest, with some believing that the YouTuber may have been guilty of alleged "domestic abuse," as one user called "jakepuggs" on Reddit states. The user further alleges that the creator has a history of alcohol abuse and may have had an altercation with his ex-wife that led to the current situation.

Comment byu/sandybananaz from discussion inApexUncovered Expand Post

Another user mentioned that Biast12, a prominent figure in the Apex Legends community, had stated that the arrest was related to something in Thordan's "personal life" and contained a "sensitive topic" that he did not want to discuss.

Thordan Smash's ex-wife had put up a post on X on November 12, 2023, simply stating, "Never again." The post has led many users to hypothesize the cause of his arrest and the subsequent charges against him.